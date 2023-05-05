Air Cooled Vs. Liquid Cooled Motorcycle Engines: The Pros And Cons Of Each

When one thinks of air-cooled motorcycles, vintage cruisers such as Harley-Davidson come to mind. However, Honda's wildly successful CB750 was also air-cooled. By comparison, liquid-cooled bikes came onto the scene much later; spearheaded by Suzuki in the early-1970s, and are typically associated with higher performance. However, is one method of keeping an engine cool truly superior to the other?

You can often identify an air-cooled engine by the fins on the engine block and/or cylinder head(s) that dissipate heat, and are sometimes used to striking visual effect, too. Airflow over the fins will help carry heat away more quickly. That said, if an air-cooled motorcycle remains stationary for a particularly long time, especially in hot weather, it's a good idea to shut the engine off to prevent overheating.

Air-cooled engines rely heavily on a proper tune to remain cool — especially the proper air-fuel ratio on a carbureted engine, which can sometime be set to an overly lean condition by the manufacturer to satisfy emissions requirements. It's also important to have fresh oil.

Oil gradually loses its ability to lubricate after repeated heat cycles, so do be diligent about sticking to your manufacturer's recommended oil change schedule. Similarly, many air-cooled bikes have a larger oil capacity than water cooled bikes to promote lower oil temperatures.

In general, air-cooled bikes are simpler, with significantly fewer parts to maintain. The drawbacks to air cooling are inconsistent operating temperature, greater noise levels, and increased possibility of overheating in stop and go conditions.