6 Of The Biggest Changes Coming To Subaru Models In 2026

Model year 2026 is a big one for Subaru, with plenty of changes. These include a total redesign of a familiar vehicle, some advanced technology going into that vehicle, significant updates to Subaru's slate of electric vehicles, plus cosmetic enhancements and lower prices for Subaru's sporty vehicles.

Let's start with some horsepower of a different color. This is the Subaru BRZ Series Yellow, made in a limited edition of 350. It's painted in Subaru Sunrise Yellow, a significant color for the brand, used on older models like the Japan-only Subaru BRZ STI Sport and Subaru WRX STI S207 models. It comes only with a six-speed manual sending its 228 horsepower to the rear wheels, with black wheels, black badging, and built to the tS spec. The tS spec includes a Brembo brake system with larger rotors and pads on its four-piston front discs and its two-rotor rear discs, along with gold-painted calipers. The tS also comes with STI-tuned Hitachi shocks, black mirror caps, 18-inch alloy wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4, and an STI logo on the starter button. Our review of the Subaru BRZ tS found that it was great, but not the one you should buy.

The Series Yellow lands at $39,360 MSRP, a $1,000 premium over the standard tS, plus $1,145 destination and delivery charge. For that, you get the yellow exterior color and a unique interior treatment consisting of yellow stitching on its ultrasuede and leather upholstery, as well as matching stitching on its shifter boot, leather steering wheel, and door panels.