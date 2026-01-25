6 Of The Biggest Changes Coming To Subaru Models In 2026
Model year 2026 is a big one for Subaru, with plenty of changes. These include a total redesign of a familiar vehicle, some advanced technology going into that vehicle, significant updates to Subaru's slate of electric vehicles, plus cosmetic enhancements and lower prices for Subaru's sporty vehicles.
Let's start with some horsepower of a different color. This is the Subaru BRZ Series Yellow, made in a limited edition of 350. It's painted in Subaru Sunrise Yellow, a significant color for the brand, used on older models like the Japan-only Subaru BRZ STI Sport and Subaru WRX STI S207 models. It comes only with a six-speed manual sending its 228 horsepower to the rear wheels, with black wheels, black badging, and built to the tS spec. The tS spec includes a Brembo brake system with larger rotors and pads on its four-piston front discs and its two-rotor rear discs, along with gold-painted calipers. The tS also comes with STI-tuned Hitachi shocks, black mirror caps, 18-inch alloy wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4, and an STI logo on the starter button. Our review of the Subaru BRZ tS found that it was great, but not the one you should buy.
The Series Yellow lands at $39,360 MSRP, a $1,000 premium over the standard tS, plus $1,145 destination and delivery charge. For that, you get the yellow exterior color and a unique interior treatment consisting of yellow stitching on its ultrasuede and leather upholstery, as well as matching stitching on its shifter boot, leather steering wheel, and door panels.
The Subaru WRX joins the Subaru BRZ as a Series Yellow model
The Subaru WRX Series Yellow follows the BRZ's playbook, adding 271 horsepower, all-wheel drive and performance to the mix. While it comes coated in historically-significant Sunrise Yellow paint, has matte black alloy wheels in a 19-inch size, black badging, and is limited to 350 examples, there are differences.
The WRX Series Yellow's big party trick is its unique tS-spec feature — its STI-tuned, electronically-controlled shocks, which use Drive Mode Select to choose between normal, sport, and comfort. This also gives drivers control over throttle response, power steering, and Subaru's EyeSight system. The tS spec also includes upgraded Brembo brakes with gold calipers, with six-piston front discs and two-piston rears along with larger rotors and pads. Tires are 245/35 Bridgestone Potenza S007s, providing excellent performance on dry and wet surfaces. Our review of the Subaru WRX tS discovered you should forget what the badge says, it's the real deal. Other unique features of the WRX Series Yellow are its black Ultrasuede seats with contrasting yellow stitching, also found on its door panels and the carpeted floor mats that are part of the package. It is priced at $45,995 plus delivery, a $1,000 step up from the standard tS.
Another notable WRX-related development for 2026 is the return of the base model WRX at $32,495 MSRP plus delivery, which Subaru compares to the original 2002 U.S. model by saying, "...the new 2026 WRX has nearly the same price, adjusted for inflation, yet it includes far more equipment and features."
The Subaru Trailseeker SUV EV is all-new for 2026
The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is one of two all-new electric vehicles that are coming to Subaru showrooms this year. The Trailseeker's form factor is a two-row SUV, which should fit in well with the rest of Subaru's lineup. It comes equipped with what is the largest touchscreen even used in a Subaru vehicle, measuring 14 inches in size. The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker will be available in three trim levels when it arrives here in spring of 2026 — Premium, Limited, and Touring. The Premium trim will be priced at $39,995 MSRP, plus $1,450 destination and delivery charge in most states.
Providing the energy for the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery, which connects to the vehicle's 375-horsepower combined output from its electric motors in both front and rear. This makes it possible for the 2026 Trailseeker to go from 0-60 mph in a very brief 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest Subaru production model ever sold here. The Trailseeker also comes with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, the Tesla-developed standard that permits charging at over 25,000 charging stations nationwide. When hooked up to a 150 kW+ fast charger, the Subaru Trailseeker can recharge to 80% in just 28 minutes, according to Subaru. Thanks to its built-in battery preconditioning system, the Trailseeker can charge just as quickly in frigid climates.
Our review of the 2026 Trailseeker states that it is the car the Solterra should've always been. It will arrive at Subaru dealers nationwide in early 2026.
The Subaru Uncharted Crossover EV is also new for 2026
The Subaru Uncharted is another 2026 Subaru electric vehicle with an NACS port standard. It has the general slope-roofed form factor of an SUV coupe, but Subaru calls it a "compact crossover." Our review of the Subaru Uncharted stated that it's missing the one thing you would hope was standard, and that thing is all-wheel drive. In an effort to maximize range, which Subaru estimates is 300 miles for the base model Premium FWD, it leaves out the weight and power draw of the second motor in the rear, which you get in the upgraded Sport and GT models. AWD reduces the Uncharted's range slightly to 285 miles for the Sport and 270 miles for the GT. The Premium FWD model's more basic spec also allows it to land at a competitive $34,995 MSRP, plus $1,450 destination and delivery.
The longer-range Uncharted Premium FWD uses a front-mounted electric motor producing 221 horsepower and driving the front wheels. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, power rear liftgate, and an all-weather package that heats the front seats, the exterior mirrors, and the wipers. Power driver's seat, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone automatic climate control are also standard.
The Sport and GT trims add all-wheel drive with X-Mode, using a second motor in the rear for a combined 338 horsepower. The Sport adds a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view monitor, and driver seat memory, while the top-line GT provides panoramic glass roof, Harmon Kardon audio, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
An all-new 2026 Outback
Subaru of America unveiled the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback at the April 2025 New York International Auto Show. This is the seventh generation of the Outback, a car that started as an additional trim level on the recently-introduced Subaru Legacy station wagon back in 1995. By 2000, the Outback became its own freestanding model — and the rest is history. For 2026, the Legacy is gone, while the Outback now comes in a boxier, taller, more rugged-looking, and unique package.
In terms of size, the 2026 Subaru Outback is about an inch and a half wider, an inch longer, and more than two inches taller. It maintains the same wheelbase and standard-model ground clearance as before. Interior storage volume with the seats up has increased from 33 cu. ft. to 35 cu. ft., while headroom for occupants has been improved as well. Our review of the 2026 Subaru Outback showed that while its looks are divisive, its interior won us over.
The 2026 Subaru Outback is powered largely by the same set of engines that propelled the previous 2025 version. The base engine is a 2.5-liter, normally aspirated flat-four that produces 180 horsepower, while a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four, available on Wilderness and XT trims, puts out 260 horsepower for some added oomph on roads and trails. Car and Driver has provided some performance estimates, which give a 0-60 mph time for the base engine at 8.6 seconds, which the turbo improves to 6.1 seconds. Outback pricing starts at $34,995 MSRP, plus $1,450 destination and delivery.
Next-generation tech that comes in the Outback
In addition to the 2026 Subaru Outback's all-new wrapper, it also comes loaded with many new technologies. These include a 12.1-inch hi-res multimedia system, with response times and computing performance up to 2.5 times quicker than the previous system used in this vehicle. The infotainment is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 automotive processor that supports image processing and voice recognition. Both storage and memory have been doubled for faster, smoother response to map swipes and scrolling. The system uses Google Assistant, which can be used in some cool ways, for access to entertainment and voice control. Wireless Android Auto, integrated with Google Maps, and wireless Apple CarPlay are included.
The 2026 Outback's 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster features an adaptive cruise control display. This cluster can also be configured to display alerts for performance, navigation, or safety, depending on the driver's needs and the conditions outside the vehicle. The 2026 Outback also comes with the most recent version of EyeSight, adding more driver assistance functions. Added are one that is a Subaru first, emergency stop assist with safe lane selection. Other assistance technologies are front and side alert assist with braking, and acceleration override assist. An upgraded DriverFocus distraction mitigation system provides more accurate alerts.
An even higher-technology system is available on the top Touring and Touring XT trims. By combining 3-D high-def maps, GPS data, cameras, and millimeter-wave radar, Subaru's advanced driving assist systems can navigate multi-lane highways with limited hands-free assist, as long as the supporting in-car sensors are active.