6 Tool Battery Platforms Consumer Reports Ranks Worst To Best

These days, it's tough to build your power tool collection à la carte — at least affordably. Each major power tool brand utilizes its own proprietary battery platform, meaning you can't use them interchangeably with tools from other systems (at least without adapters). That means if you want to use a specific tool from a specific platform, you need to buy a battery and charger that will work with it, even if the rest of your gear is from another line. This is even the case for different battery platforms offered by the same company — for example, Greenworks 60V and 80V batteries are not interchangeable.

It would be nice if the industry got together and standardized power tool batteries, but don't expect that to happen anytime soon. However, there can be some benefits, as each company invests money and time into R&D to develop better batteries in order to compete with one another, building more powerful, more efficient, longer-lasting power sources. Battery platforms, even within the same brand, can vary greatly in quality across these areas. Other metrics, such as price and the number of products they're compatible with, can also factor into which platform someone may prefer.

Consumer Reports has compiled research from hands-on tests it's made over the past decade to calculate overall scores for many major tool brands. These scores are based on its findings for dozens of different power tools, though CR points out that it does not include heavy-duty equipment like snow blowers or pressure washers, where battery technology is still struggling to compete with gas engines. Using these scores, Consumer Reports has ranked several major power systems for cordless tools in a comprehensive list, with some scoring significantly better than others. Here are six of these tool battery platforms ranked worst to best.