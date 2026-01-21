5 Ways Lexus' 2026 TX 550h+ Earns Its Luxury Price (And Where It Struggles)

You can't accuse Lexus of not taking hefty, three-row SUVs seriously. Toyota's upscale arm has three of them: the TX, GX, and LX, spanning price points from just shy of $60k through to six-figures. This particular 2026 TX comes in a total of ten different versions.

Of that count, the TX 550h+ PHEV sits at the top of the tree. Starting at $80,960 (including $1,450 destination) it's the most expensive, the most powerful, and the quickest of the TX line-up. It's also, courtesy of its plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the most fuel-efficient of the bunch.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Where the GX offers to take the family into the wilderness, and the LX promises Lexus luxury superlatives on the road, the TX targets families wanting a capable all-rounder. It's not the only SUV to do that, of course, in a hotly contested segment. So, where does the TX plug-in hybrid stand out, and where does it fall short?