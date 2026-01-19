15 Tips & Tricks To Increase Your TV's Image Quality

Watching your favorite shows or movies is always a fun experience on a large screen. So if you recently upgraded from viewing content on your smartphone or laptop to using streaming apps on your smart TV, you're definitely going to enjoy the extra real estate. That said, not all types of content are optimized for a larger screen, so you may experience some niggles or quality issues here and there. Even if you've already been using a TV for a while but feel like you're not getting the best out of it, you can make use of some tips and tricks to improve the image quality, resulting in a superior viewing experience.

While some of these tips are software-dependent and need you to change your TV settings, others can help you improve your TV's placement and port selection, or require adding a TV gadget or two. You can use these tips and tricks regardless of which TV you have, since they're universal solutions that work across brands and a wide range of TV sizes and technologies. Whether you have a 65-inch or 32-inch TV, with an OLED or QLED screen, you can improve the picture quality by following some simple steps.