4 Things You Can Do With Your Fire TV Stick's Micro-USB Port

If you want to convert your ordinary TV into a smart one, then there are ways. Options such as the Google TV Streamer (not to be confused with the Chromecast), and the Apple TV box come to mind, but the more affordable alternative is usually Amazon's Fire TV Stick. This device supports many of the same streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV, and (naturally) Prime Video. In addition to paid streaming platforms, you can also access free content from apps like The Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

Aside from that, Amazon's offering is relatively straightforward to use and features a simple enough setup, as you just need to have an active Wi-Fi connection. You also get access to Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. If you want to find out the weather forecast or look up a specific recipe, you can have Alexa do the work for you. You an also have it play your favorite tunes from any number of compatible music streaming platforms.

There's one thing you shouldn't overlook, though: One of the good things about an Amazon Fire TV Stick is that it comes with a micro-USB port. The truth is, however, that if you're not using that smaller port, you're missing out on some hidden but useful functionality.