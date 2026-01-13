Got A New iPad For Christmas? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

Forget socks, perfumes, and bottles of liquor, because gadgets should be at the top of your Christmas list. It's a little late to make changes to it now, but for those who did let their loved ones know that something techy was high up on their list of wants, you're probably spending some time getting used to them right now.

If you were lucky enough to have been gifted an iPad over the Christmas holiday, or perhaps you just treated yourself to one during the January sales, then you've probably already wrapped your head around the basic functions of the tablet. Scrolling social feeds, taking festive pics, and blissfully wasting hours away on your favorite apps take little time getting accustomed to, but some of the iPad's more impressive features might still be hidden from you. That's why we've put this handy article together, just to highlight some features of the later iPad generations to help you make the most of your new acquisition.

Furthermore, while everything is shiny and new right now, those of us who have had iPads for years will know that time and regular use do begin to take their toll on the tablet, so we've included some useful maintenance tips and tricks as well.