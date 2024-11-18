What Causes iPads To Bend & Are There Cases To Help Prevent This From Happening?

In 2018, Apple issued a statement to The Verge confirming that some of the then-new iPad Pros were shipping with bent aluminum chassis. According to the company, the bend was due to steps in the manufacturing process and would have no lasting effect on the tablet's functionality. Fast forward six years to May 2024, and once again, outlets were left questioning the durability of the latest iPad Pro, especially when JerryRigsEverything put the 13-inch tablet through rigorous pacing and found that there still seemed to be the potential for the device to bend vertically.

If you spend a few minutes searching on Reddit, you'll find posts from iPad owners complaining that their tablets have bent. Some are years old, others less than a month, suggesting that maybe, despite Apple's insistence that it's an occasional manufacturing error, there's something fundamentally off about the design or thickness of the iPad. Of course, it could be user error and down to how people handle their iPads, but that still may leave you wondering what exactly causes an iPad to bend.

The short answer is that there doesn't seem to be one specific cause, though the root of the issue may be that the tablet has gone from 13mm thick with its first release to 5.1mm with the 2024 13-inch iPad Pro.

