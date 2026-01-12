5 Things You Should Never Store In Your Carry-On Luggage

Not to start off on a negative, but there is an awful lot to stress about when flying. First of all, there's actually getting to the airport on time, accounting for traffic, roadworks, and being prepared enough to leave the house with all your luggage on time. Then, there are delays which might disrupt connection flights, weight limits on your luggage, and keeping your passport safe during the whole process. For frequent flyers, it's no bother, surely, but if jumping on a plane is still a novelty, it can all be a little daunting.

We've posted before about which gadgets can make long-haul flights easier, but to expand on that a little bit, here we're going to be zeroing in on gadgets, accessories, and whatever else you might need or want on a vacation or work trip that you absolutely do not want to be packing into your carry-on luggage. To clarify, this isn't just a list of items you can't take on a flight with you; airlines are usually pretty clear about that themselves. Instead, we're looking at items that aren't advised to be part of your carry-on.

There can be multiple reasons as to why they are best packaged elsewhere or left at home, whether they're susceptible to damage or maybe just an unwise use of space. From creature comforts to beauty products and day-to-day objects you might not even think twice about, these items are best left out of your carry-on.