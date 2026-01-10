These 5 Ryobi Products Will Save Your Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi makes all kinds of home improvement and related equipment, but it's probably most well-known for its huge catalog of power tools that can replace your hand tool setup. This is especially true for its cordless, battery-powered tools, which have come to dominate the market in recent years as battery technology has advanced enough to balance power and size in a more practical way. Between the necessary motor and battery, a power drill is obviously going to be heavier than a screwdriver — that's one of the trade-offs if you want to save yourself time and labor and use a power tool.

This is especially the case for the most powerful of Ryobi's cordless products. For some devices, especially larger equipment like lawn mowers and chainsaws, batteries still need to be pretty sizable to match the power of traditional gas tools, and it's tools like these that make up the bulk of the brand's 40V cordless line. The smallest Ryobi 40V battery weighs around 2.5 pounds, while the largest is nearly 6 pounds, and some Ryobi tools use more than one at a time.

Because of the weight added from 40V batteries or powerful gas engines, some Ryobi products have a backpack design, allowing the user to distribute the load across their back and shoulders. Not only can this reduce fatigue and make them easier to carry around, but it can also make them easier to maneuver and apply with more precision. For example, if the bulk of a chemical sprayer is carried on your back, it means it'll be a lot easier to move and aim its nozzle. Here are six Ryobi products with backpack designs that may literally save your back.