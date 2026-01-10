These 5 Ryobi Products Will Save Your Back
Ryobi makes all kinds of home improvement and related equipment, but it's probably most well-known for its huge catalog of power tools that can replace your hand tool setup. This is especially true for its cordless, battery-powered tools, which have come to dominate the market in recent years as battery technology has advanced enough to balance power and size in a more practical way. Between the necessary motor and battery, a power drill is obviously going to be heavier than a screwdriver — that's one of the trade-offs if you want to save yourself time and labor and use a power tool.
This is especially the case for the most powerful of Ryobi's cordless products. For some devices, especially larger equipment like lawn mowers and chainsaws, batteries still need to be pretty sizable to match the power of traditional gas tools, and it's tools like these that make up the bulk of the brand's 40V cordless line. The smallest Ryobi 40V battery weighs around 2.5 pounds, while the largest is nearly 6 pounds, and some Ryobi tools use more than one at a time.
Because of the weight added from 40V batteries or powerful gas engines, some Ryobi products have a backpack design, allowing the user to distribute the load across their back and shoulders. Not only can this reduce fatigue and make them easier to carry around, but it can also make them easier to maneuver and apply with more precision. For example, if the bulk of a chemical sprayer is carried on your back, it means it'll be a lot easier to move and aim its nozzle. Here are six Ryobi products with backpack designs that may literally save your back.
40V HP 850-cfm Whisper Series Backpack Blower
Of the several models it produces, the most powerful Ryobi leaf blower is its 40V HP 850-cfm Whisper Series Backpack Blower (model RY40HPLB02K). The thing is an absolute behemoth, with its blower tube several feet long, but advanced technology enabled Ryobi to build it 40% lighter than the previous generation. Between the beefy motor and the two sizable lithium-ion packs that power it, the device could weigh over 30 pounds when fully assembled, making it a great candidate for a backpack tool. By keeping most of the weight behind you, the tool can be easily maneuvered one-handed, despite its size.
In this case, size matters, as the cordless tool can deliver more power than a 58-cc gas blower and produce up to 180 mph air speed. That should be enough force to move damp leaves and compacted grass. Plus, it runs 83% quieter than gas. Able to reach full throttle in under a second, the blower is equipped with two modes — one that prioritizes power and another that prioritizes runtime. With two active battery ports, it can run for over two hours when powered by Ryobi 40V 8 Ah batteries, and the massive batteries can be recharged in under 80 minutes.
Ryobi's backpack blower is controlled by an ergonomically designed, variable-speed trigger and features an LCD display that shows power mode and battery life. Cruise control can be enabled to make it easier on your fingers, while the backpack has a contoured harness and adjustable straps. Just like the tool and batteries, the blower's price isn't small either — the Ryobi 40V HP 850-cfm Whisper Series Backpack Blower Kit is $629 and includes two 40V 8 Ah batteries, a 40V Rapid Charger, blower tubes, and a speed tip.
40V and 18V One+ Backpack Chemical Sprayers
Among Ryobi's several chemical sprayers, it offers two 4-gallon backpack models that make it easier to carry large amounts of liquid. One works as part of the brand's heavy-duty 40V cordless system, and the other is compatible with its smaller (and more versatile) 18V One+ batteries. Each tool essentially offers the same functionality, so which one you prefer may come down to which Ryobi power system you primarily use.
The transparent, 4-gallon tank of both sprayers can safely contain herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and other typical landscaping and gardening chemicals. Because it's a power tool, no pumping is required — the spray dispenses with a squeeze of the trigger. The hose is four feet long, giving you a bit of wiggle room as you wield and aim it. There's also an on-board variable-pressure dial that allows you to choose the pressure so you're not spraying too hard or too lightly for a given task. Like with its blowers, Ryobi's backpack is padded and includes adjustable straps.
One big difference between the two models is that the Ryobi 40V 4-gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer (model RY40301BTL) can dispense 200 gallons per charge (up to 90 psi) using a 40V 2 Ah battery, whereas the 18V tool will run out of juice after 44 gallons when using an 18V 2 Ah unit. The 40V device also has more spray options because it includes more nozzles — including adjustable, flat fan, shower head, and dual-head. In contrast, the 18V One+ 4-gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer (model P2860) comes with just two nozzles. Also, the more powerful tool is actually lighter when empty — 12 pounds compared to the 18V sprayer's 15.2 pounds — though that's not factoring in the weight of Ryobi 40V batteries, which are much heavier than the brand's 18V units.
16-inch Backpack with Tool Organizer
In addition to heavy-duty power tools, there are also other Ryobi products where a backpack design really comes in handy (or should we say, "backy?" No, let's stick with "handy.") The brand's 16-inch Tool Backpack is a portable take on the various Ryobi tool storage products that keep your tools organized, allowing you to carry some to, from, or around the jobsite while keeping your hands free.
The Ryobi 16-inch Backpack with Tool Organizer costs around $62 and is made with heavy-duty 1680D material and a molded base, so the bag is strong, durable, and water-resistant enough to both hold heavy tools and survive rough worksites. It affords plenty of places to keep other accessories as well, with 30 different pockets and a laptop compartment. With so many options, you can also organize your gear exactly how you like it by giving certain items a dedicated space within the backpack.
The zipper is designed to close easily so you can stay on the move without getting delayed and frustrated trying to seal up your bag. Perhaps the most convenient feature of the product is the removable tool organizer that comes included. It fits neatly in the bag and holds tools, such as screwdrivers, pliers, and box cutters, in place while you carry them around. When you're ready to work, you can pull all the tools out at once and keep them in the organizer as you use them, so they're easy to find and hard to lose. Since it has a padded back, you'll also be able to carry it without the tools pressing right into your body.
2-Cycle 760-cfm Backpack Blower
The Ryobi 2-Cycle 760-cfm Backpack Blower (model RY38BP) is one of the most expensive Ryobi blowers available, but for a good reason — it's also one of the most powerful. While not quite as powerful as the brand's 40V HP 850-cfm Whisper Series Backpack Blower, it presents an option for users who still prefer gas-powered equipment over battery-powered tools. It might run louder (75.5 dB) and be worse for the environment, but no recharge time or expensive batteries are necessary to run the machine.
Since it's powered by a 38-cc engine and Ryobi's Crossforce fan design, there's good reason to wear the blower on your back rather than carry it by hand. It weighs about 20 pounds when the 30-ounce gas tank is empty, and Ryobi says it's designed to be more efficient by placing the engine in a "unique" position. There's a top handle, but you'll likely only want to use that when taking the blower in and out of storage. In addition to adjustable straps and a contoured harness found in other Ryobi backpack tools, the blower also includes an anti-vibration mount to avoid discomfort when it's running.
The Ryobi 2-Cycle 760-cfm Backpack Blower costs $299 and is backed by a 3-year warranty. Able to produce an airspeed of up to 175 mph, the tool is controlled with a variable-speed trigger, so you can slow things down when you need to. It also features cruise control for convenience and is compatible with interchangeable nozzle connections. Along with the nozzle, the blower includes flexible bellows, a throttle control handle tube, a straight tube, tube clamps, and 2-cycle engine lubricant.
40V Backpack Power Supply/Charger
There are several Ryobi 40V tools worth buying, but they come at a cost (besides their literal premium price) — the batteries are heavy. In some cases, they're heavier than some Ryobi tools themselves. For now, that's the trade-off of having electric tools as powerful as gas-powered equivalents, but there are ways to make using the brand's 40V tools easier.
For example, you can carry them on your back using the Ryobi 40V Backpack Power Supply/Charger (model OP40BPA), which weighs under 12 pounds (without batteries) and features adjustable straps. The device has slots to hold three Ryobi 40V batteries, as well as ports to connect them to certain tools, including Ryobi's 40V blowers. With the ability to run a tool on three separate batteries, you can maximize runtime, which is very helpful to those with big jobs or large properties to maintain.
An on-board LCD display shows you how much juice is left in each individual battery, and the backpack includes Ryobi's 40V Integrated Rapid Charger to quickly bring them back to full. The charger, which is four times faster than Ryobi's standard 40V Charger with USB Port, will power each battery one at a time and keep track of current and temperature to protect the equipment and optimize battery life. The backpack includes a mesh pocket to easily keep the charger adapter on hand. Ryobi's 40V Backpack Power Supply/Charger is backed by a 5-year warranty.