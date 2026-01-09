A Weekend With The McLaren Artura And BMW M5 Proved The Future Is Fast, But Not Flawless

Sometimes, the scheduling gods smile upon you. Rarer still, they've negotiated beforehand with the deities responsible for the weather, delivering a weekend that while maybe not totally dry, is close to it. As last-hurrahs before the Midwest winter sets in, a BMW M5 and McLaren Artura landing on the driveway simultaneously is tough to beat.

As is invariably the case with a car bearing the BMW "M" badge or McLaren's swooping logo, these are first and foremost performance cars. They're also — at first glance, anyway — very different beasts: four doors versus two; German versus British; a mere $146k as-tested for the M5, versus a heady $326k for the well-optioned Artura Spider.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At their core, though, there's a thoroughly modern similarity: the combination of good old-fashioned gasoline and new-fangled electricity to deliver maximum pace. BMW and McLaren fans alike may have been affronted when these potent plug-in hybrids were announced, but can they pull together their strengths to win over skeptics?