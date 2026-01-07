9 Of The Best-Rated 55-Inch TVs Under $500

If you have an average-sized living room, a 55-inch TV can usually work out quite well. You'll get a good level of scale without overwhelming the space, and you can pick up a decent one without draining your bank account. You'll need one with good viewing angles if you want to watch from across the room. If the colors wash out from the sides, it might be a better choice for the bedroom, where you'll view it from a central position. You can also use a 55-inch TV in a game room or basement, or even as a side TV in a bar or mounted on an office wall, but you should always weigh the TV's specs and features against your needs.

It's generally best to stick with reputable brands where possible — although it's important not to get married to a logo. When it comes to budget TVs under $500, you should do your research. Quality can swing wildly, so it's best to judge the specific set and not the badge on the bezel. Expert sources are reliable overall. Opinions among their reviews might vary, but you can generally get a feel for the TV's standout qualities — as well as where the set might fall short.

However, these reviews may go into too much detail for the average buyer, so customer opinions count, too. Online platforms usually offer feedback from people who have bought the TV. But it's important to consider the numbers — a high number of reviews can help dilute fake or incentivized write-ups that often appear early in a product's release. If you can balance reliable customer opinions with favorable expert reviews, you should be on to a winner. With that, here are nine highly rated 55-inch TVs priced under $500 that take these factors into account.