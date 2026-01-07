9 Of The Best-Rated 55-Inch TVs Under $500
If you have an average-sized living room, a 55-inch TV can usually work out quite well. You'll get a good level of scale without overwhelming the space, and you can pick up a decent one without draining your bank account. You'll need one with good viewing angles if you want to watch from across the room. If the colors wash out from the sides, it might be a better choice for the bedroom, where you'll view it from a central position. You can also use a 55-inch TV in a game room or basement, or even as a side TV in a bar or mounted on an office wall, but you should always weigh the TV's specs and features against your needs.
It's generally best to stick with reputable brands where possible — although it's important not to get married to a logo. When it comes to budget TVs under $500, you should do your research. Quality can swing wildly, so it's best to judge the specific set and not the badge on the bezel. Expert sources are reliable overall. Opinions among their reviews might vary, but you can generally get a feel for the TV's standout qualities — as well as where the set might fall short.
However, these reviews may go into too much detail for the average buyer, so customer opinions count, too. Online platforms usually offer feedback from people who have bought the TV. But it's important to consider the numbers — a high number of reviews can help dilute fake or incentivized write-ups that often appear early in a product's release. If you can balance reliable customer opinions with favorable expert reviews, you should be on to a winner. With that, here are nine highly rated 55-inch TVs priced under $500 that take these factors into account.
LG UN7300
The LG UN7300 delivers solid 4K quality at a solid price. Costing just under $500, it excels in viewing angles and color accuracy, which augments the overall picture quality. However, it does require a bit of calibration out of the box to reach its full potential. You'll also want to ensure the TV is positioned away from intense glare streaming through large windows. While RTINGS notes it features "excellent reflection handling," it also mentions that the SDR peak brightness sits at around 284 nits. This means the TV performs well in moderately lit rooms, but direct, strong sunlight will ruin your afternoon viewing. It's rated highly on Amazon, with more than 2,000 reviews contributing to an overall 4.6 rating, and many confirm that the display looks great regardless of seating, making it a good choice for families or friends spread out across a wide living room.
However, a typical trade-off with panels that prioritize viewing angles is that blacks can appear more gray than deep, and the UN7300 is no different. The lack of local dimming doesn't help matters; however, the TV's excellent upscaling sharpens lower-resolution cable shows and streaming content smoothly — those old DVDs and standard-definition channels won't look too pixelated or blurry on the crisp 4K screen. One Amazon customer was pleased enough to say, "LG does make some of the best 4K televisions out there. I would recommend [the LG UN7300] to anyone looking for a TV at this price point." It also delivers low enough input lag to satisfy most casual gamers. However, the lack of advanced features like VRR and HDMI 2.1 means it's not suited for competitive gaming.
Amazon Fire TV 4 Series
Another excellent 55-inch TV that delivers 4K viewing at a low price is the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series. It's a TV that's ideal for anyone invested in the Amazon smart home ecosystem, particularly if you need a bedroom TV. You can use the remote to control your devices from bed without needing a separate Echo speaker on the nightstand. Fire TV integration also means you don't need a Fire Stick cluttering up the HDMI ports — of which there are four available. This means you can connect a game console (it's one of the best cheap TVs for gaming) and a Blu-ray player simultaneously. And with one of the ports offering eARC audio support despite having only HDMI 2.0 bandwidth, you can attach a capable budget-friendly soundbar for high-quality audio — which is just as well, because the TV's dual 8W speakers could use a bit of a leg up.
In terms of picture quality, the Fire TV 4 Series proves its value. Its deep blacks create a solid foundation for nighttime viewing; dark scenes don't look gray or washed out, and T3 remarked that the picture is "perky," while PCVarge notes that the "colors are well-tuned right out of the box," particularly when you use the Movie preset. But because of the TV's poor viewing angles, you need to sit directly in front of it to prevent those colors from fading. This reinforces the point that it's a good choice for the bedroom, where one or two people can watch from a centered position. With a low peak brightness of around 285 nits, bright rooms and strong sunlight can also be a problem. However, around three-quarters of reviewers on Amazon have given the TV 5 stars, with most praising its overall quality and value.
TCL Q750G
There's an excellent lineup of affordable TCL TVs to buy, and at just shy of $500, the TCL Q750G is another top-notch choice for budget seekers. Its poor viewing angles may not position it as a home theater TV, but if you need a quality 4K set in a compact space, this could be the one. Tom's Guide measured the HDR peak brightness at around 821 nits, so even if that space is a compact living room, it'll handle glare fairly well. The QLED panel delivers naturally vibrant colors, which Wired described as "the brightest and most exciting ... at this price." Coupled with roughly 200 dimming zones adjusting to content and preventing glowing halos around things like bright subtitles in dark scenes, the picture quality punches well above its weight.
All in all, the Q750G delivers strong contrast, outstanding blacks, and high brightness that simply blows away competing budget TVs. It also has the chops for gamers seeking an affordable screen. Its 120Hz refresh rate at 4K matches the maximum capability of next-gen consoles, and the input lag drops to very low levels at these speeds, while VRR support eliminates screen tearing during fast gameplay. With an overall score of 4.3, Amazon customers are impressed, too. They highlight the picture quality and value the TV provides, with one explaining that they "watched a lot of 4K Blu-Ray content and put the 120Hz to the test for video games," before concluding that it "is an excellent TV for the price." It's really just the viewing angles that let it down, with colors degrading even slightly off-center. Despite giving the TV some excellent scores, RTINGS notes that "the image looks increasingly washed out as you move further away to the sides."
TCL S450G
The TCL S450G offers solid 4K performance without the premium pricing, and, according to RTINGS, it "performs as expected for a cheap TV." Amazon customers give it a 4.2 overall rating, with picture quality and value for money being themes they consistently discuss, and at just under $400, it's easy to see why they might think that. Picture quality is good: With a native contrast ratio of 8,300:1, it can deliver deep blacks, but without local dimming, those blacks often turn gray during high-contrast scenes where bright highlights compete with dark backgrounds.
However, Amazon customers generally praise the 4K picture quality and consider the colors vibrant. One buyer, who was impressed with how well it displayed retro console games — and even provided a video to demonstrate — said, "The colors are sharp; everything, even older movies and NES games, is crisp and beautifully detailed." Customers also praise the TV's HDR performance; however, RTINGS notes that peak brightness in both SDR and HDR is "poor" — a limitation that prevents highlights from truly popping and delivering the dramatic punch of brighter displays.
Furthermore, while its good reflection handling will help in moderately lit spaces, intense lighting will wash out the picture. Viewing angles also prove to be limited, so this budget TV may be more suitable for bedroom viewing and casual gaming. The 60Hz refresh rate and lack of VRR mean it's not ideal for competitive gaming, but the incredibly low input lag and ALLM make it a good budget choice for most other users. Customers also confirm that the setup is easy and that the Google TV interface runs smoothly, with easy access to all major streaming apps.
Roku Plus Series
Many TV brands make use of Roku's acclaimed interface, but Roku's self-branded TVs offer the best overall experience — and the Roku Plus Series offers superb value on top of that. Usually available at $500, the 55-inch model is often found with serious discounts — but even at full price, it delivers performance that exceeds its cost. Brightness may trail mini-LED competitors, but the quantum dot display, combined with the excellent streaming platform, makes it a strong choice for budget shoppers.
Picture quality is driven by deep, controlled contrast. It reaches a ratio of 20,500:1, with full-array local dimming creating impressively inky blacks with minimal halo effects around bright spots. Hues are rich and saturated, with accuracy that rivals pricier displays, and you can sit at angles without the colors washing out too dramatically. Tom's Guide even proclaimed that, color-wise, "it's one of the most capable sets" they had tested. And while bright elements can't quite match the intensity of premium displays, they still noticeably pop. HDR peak brightness reaches 556 nits, as tested by TechRadar, which may be middle-of-the-road compared to pricier TVs, but in the affordable range, it's pretty decent.
Gaming performance is also good, at least for casual gaming. Input lag is impressive and noticeably below the 20ms mark for responsive play. However, the panel is limited to 60Hz, while HDMI 2.1 support is absent from the four HDMI ports. eARC is featured on one port, so connecting a high-quality soundbar is an option, although the Roku Plus Series is one of the better TVs in this price range for audio. Dolby Atmos ensures clarity in dialogue, while an integrated subwoofer provides uncommon low-frequency depth. The Roku interface rounds off this impressive TV with its straightforward navigation, comprehensive apps, and more than 500 TV channels.
TCL Q650G
The TCL Q650G works well as a budget option for gaming. Input lag is one of the TV's biggest assets for this purpose, impressively measuring as low as 6.4ms, according to RTINGS. This is achieved using the TV's Game Accelerator 120 technology, which can reach 120Hz at 1080p and 1440p by cutting the native 60Hz panel's vertical resolution in half. Visual quality does suffer, but competitive players who prioritize responsiveness over sharpness will appreciate the trade-off. The TV also supports all major VRR technologies, including AMD FreeSync, HDMI Forum VRR, and G-SYNC Compatible, while ALLM automatically activates Game Mode when you connect your console.
It's not just for gamers, though. Budget shoppers looking for solid 4K performance can't really go wrong. It's priced at just under $400, and Wired noted back in 2023 that "Two years ago, a TV that looked this good would easily have cost twice the price." Contrast is deep, with accurate blacks in dark scenes, although the lack of local dimming can make some areas wash out when intensely bright spots appear on the screen. RTINGS rates the "great color gamut," but peak brightness, while sufficient to combat glare in a well-lit room, doesn't quite make dramatic highlights pop against darker elements.
Google TV provides intuitive navigation, while integrated Chromecast allows seamless streaming from a phone or other device. However, it should be noted that the audio is "utter trash," according to Wired, although Amazon customers report mixed opinions on this aspect. With a 4.1 overall rating on the online retail platform, 13% of which are 1-star reviews, it doesn't quite please everyone. But gamers looking for a budget TV will likely enjoy it.
Vizio 55-inch 4K Series
Another excellent choice for secondary spaces is the Vizio 55-inch 4K Series — and this one is available at a snip. It's not quite one of the cheapest Vizio TVs you can buy, but it's usually priced at around $270 and often available with a decent discount. It works well in bedrooms, offices, or basements and is especially appealing if absolute picture quality matters less than affordability. PCMag rates it as "good" and notes, "If you want to spend as little as possible on a decent-size 4K TV, the Vizio 4K is a good choice."
Wired also rates the TV, giving it a 7/10, and highlighted the value by saying in its 2024 review, "Five years ago, a TV with specs like this would have been around a thousand bucks." The contrast ratio reaches an adequate 5,036:1, but without local dimming, shadows can sometimes appear washed out. PCMag measured the maximum light output at 273 nits when watching standard content and 282 nits in HDR. These measurements reflect the bargain price rather than representing technical shortcomings. It's a display that will definitely look better in moderately lit rooms than in those with bright overhead light.
Most colors appear fairly accurate, but seating position affects how you see them. Sitting fairly centered offers the best results. If you're a casual gamer looking for a budget-friendly 55-inch TV, you'll be pleased to hear the input lag is exceptional at 3ms. The 60Hz native panel also supports VRR, and it can achieve up to 120Hz when playing HD games. 4K gaming, however, remains locked at 60Hz. Reviews on Walmart are also strong, where it holds a solid 4.4 rating, with almost three-quarters of nearly 11,000 reviews awarding it 5 stars.
TCL QM6K
The TCL QM6K is a strong option for budget buyers who want premium features without flagship-level prices. At around $450, it's one of the more expensive TVs on this list, but it still sits in high-value territory. It's a great all-rounder for movies, gaming, and streaming, and offers real upgrades over other budget sets. CNET, PCMag, and TechRadar have all weighed in with their opinions — as have Amazon customers — and the result is a clear thumbs up.
It's the picture quality that seems to get everyone excited. PCMag measured the contrast ratio at an impressive 1,670,000:1, and the 500 dimming zones actually turn off individually in shadowy areas. This means Gotham City will look good in those dark Batman movies; take your pick there. CNET even tested basement-style horror scenes and found the QM6K held deep blacks rather well. Color reproduction also proves outstanding in standard viewing and remains faithful in HDR. So, watching Planet Earth-style nature docs means jungle greens and ocean blues pop with clarity.
TechRadar rates the QM6K at 4 stars and tested the peak brightness at just under 700 nits, which is excellent at this price. It will handle normal living rooms well, but you should still position lights to avoid glare, and avoid direct afternoon sun. For gamers, input lag sits at 14.6ms at 4K 60Hz but drops to under 5ms at 1080p 120Hz, and the 144Hz panel with VRR support keeps the action smooth. Audio is also decent for this price. The Onkyo 2.1-channel system handles dialogue clearly, but it still sounds somewhat hollow, although the roughly 1,000 Amazon customers generally seem happy. In practice, it's decent enough for news and sitcoms, but action movies deserve a soundbar.
Hisense U65QF
This one may not quite fit, as it is usually priced at $800. However, the Hisense U65QF is often discounted to under $500 and may be too good an opportunity to miss. It's still not one of the cheapest Hisense TVs you can buy, but it's an ideal choice for anyone seeking mini-LED quality at an affordable price. PCMag even gave it its Editor's Choice Award for the best budget TV of 2025. The outlet called it "by far the most affordable TV" to exceed 1,000 nits of brightness, which it measured during HDR playback. RTINGS tested the contrast ratio at 86,978:1. You'll need to make sure local dimming is on to achieve this, but dark scenes hold deep, inky blacks even when bright explosions light up the frame. Blooming stays to a minimum, and color performance is excellent. SDR viewing is mostly accurate, with some slightly oversaturated hues, but HDR content approaches a cinematic standard.
In terms of gaming, PCMag measured input lag at 4.6ms during 1080p at 120Hz gameplay, with RTINGS confirming very low latency at 144Hz. So the response feels immediate for casual and serious players alike, though the pickiest competitors might notice a slight delay when playing in 4K. Even the audio is good on this TV; an integrated subwoofer adds a bit of low-end punch, and voices come through clearly. There's also a five-band EQ, plus dialogue and leveling modes to give you more control. The only real drawback may be the operating system. It's a Fire TV that heavily favors Amazon Prime content and regularly serves ads. Alexa is integrated into the remote, or you can talk hands-free through an Echo speaker, which is handy if you're embedded in Amazon's ecosystem.
Methodology
We picked TVs that have earned positive reviews from respected tech sites like Tom's Guide and PCMag, then cross-checked them against strong customer feedback. The goal was to find TVs that both experts and everyday users agree deliver solid value and performance despite their budget pricing. We looked for sets that have at least 1,000 real-world buyers offering online opinions. Any that fell short of this number were backed up by those solid expert reviews.