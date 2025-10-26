5 Of The Cheapest Vizio TVs You Can Buy In 2025
You might already be very familiar with Vizio if you've looked for television sets at an affordable price. While it's not quite the most popular brand out there, its models are still top picks for the cheapest TVs worth buying in 2025. Their low cost and decent specs allow them to be quite versatile, with various sizes and resolutions letting them appeal to a wide range of buyers. Even those stuck with the tightest budgets possible still have a decent number of options for a brand-new Vizio TV.
You'll have the easiest time finding Vizio TVs online from stores like Amazon and Target. On the former storefront, though, many of the cheaper options are only sold by third-party sources, which makes it tricky to tell if you're really getting what you paid for. Luckily, there are still plenty of options from official sellers that won't break your bank at all. Just keep an eye out for five models in particular if you want good deals on inexpensive Vizio TVs.
VHD32M-08 ($120 MSRP)
The absolute cheapest Vizio TV you can get brand-new today — without discounts — is the VHD32M-08. Although it's only able to output 720p resolution, it manages to impress with a decent size of 32 inches. Of course, it lacks many major features like HDR, high refresh rate, and many others. But what it offers isn't all that bad in the long run, especially for a price of just around $120.
Unfortunately, the larger size isn't something that's truly great for everyone. Given how resolution works, 720p is going to look much worse on this screen than it would on something smaller, which isn't great when 1080p resolution already struggles to look good at that size. It really does just offer the bare minimum beyond that, only offering 2 HDMI ports and a 60hz refresh rate. At least it allows for Bluetooth headphones, letting you listen to your favorite shows and movies with more immersion than some more expensive TVs.
D24f-J09 ($130 MSRP)
Vizio's D-Series D24f-J09 makes a few trade-offs from the VHD32M-08. Along with its MSRP being around $10 higher, it brings the size down to 24 inches while bumping the resolution up to 1080p. Across both Target and Amazon, over 5,000 people have bought this model throughout October 2025, making it one of the best-selling TVs in the company's lineup. Chances are, those interested in this brand's offerings have already purchased one of these, and they should immediately change some settings on their Vizio TV if they haven't already.
Further differences between this model and the previous one on this list are pretty small, though the D24f-J09 does happen to lack Bluetooth. It's also a model originally from 2022, making its technology a few years old at this point. Many user reviews have still found it to be very capable to this day, and you aren't losing out on an absurd amount of money if you're not satisfied with it. However, this price segment is very competitive, and you might be able to find a better choice for just a few dollars more.
VFD32M-08 ($135 MSRP)
Despite the similar naming scheme to its 720p alternative, the VFD32M-08 is priced a bit closer to the 2022 D-Series model, at $135. Compared to those other two TVs, though, this makes no compromises with full HD 1080p resolution and a whole 32 inches of screen size. It's the best of both worlds, though it also ends up facing all of the previous shortcomings, like only two HDMI ports and a lack of HDR. Regardless, that low cost still makes it very attractive, especially when looking at what other Vizio models can offer.
There isn't too much else that can be said about this model that wasn't said previously. It's still subject to the usual Vizio fare of having its own (not great) OS and a remote that doesn't always work as it should. You'll simply have to make do with the bare minimum if you aren't willing to go higher than $150 with your budget. For those willing to stretch out their wallet just a bit further, though, these models are all quickly overshadowed.
D24fM-K01 ($160 MSRP)
Although it's $30 more than the 2022 D-Series TV, the Vizio D24fM-K01 offers more than just a higher price tag. Compared to its predecessor, this newer model comes updated with better internal technology. This includes Wi-Fi 5 for faster connections, Active Pixel Tuning for better contrast, and even some actual HDR support. It might not be as easy to differentiate HDR from regular TV in the same way you can tell 4K vs 1080p resolution, but it does help to make certain media look much more interesting.
This model also has Bluetooth capability, helping it stand up to the 32-inch models even more competently. The only place it continues to fall short is its size, once again only reaching 24 inches. The additional cost without a larger screen might not be so welcoming for everyone, forcing you to make a trade-off of your own, depending on what you value more. If you've been dying to try out those extra features for yourself, you'll probably be more than okay with your screen being a bit smaller than the others.
V4K43M-08 ($200 MSRP)
The V4K43M-08 is, specs-wise, the best Vizio TV you can get at $200 and under. On top of featuring a size of 43 inches and 4K resolution, it also 3 HDMI ports and multiple types of HDR support, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The term "no compromises" applies even more to this model, with its staggering number of features and its impressive image quality. Although there are some cheap TVs that you should avoid that offer similar specs, this isn't one of them.
These models all have additional size choices, though their cost will be bumped up quite a bit if you opt for those. Going up to 50 inches on this 4K TV increases the MSRP by an extra $40. It keeps the resolution and overall set of features, leaving the size as the only thing you're paying more for. It's already relatively expensive in the realm of cheap TVs, so you'll once again have to use your own judgment on the true value of a screen's size.