Five Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your Vizio TV

There's nothing like getting a brand-new TV and putting it on the stand. Of course, TVs look different in the store than they do at home. Once you plug it in and turn it on, the first thing you'll likely think is, "Hmm, this needs some work." A/V enthusiasts know that you can't just "plug and play" a TV. There are a ton of settings you need to go through in order to get the most out of your new television, including those from the best major TV brands.

Vizio makes some of the most popular, most affordable TVs on the market today. While they have their shortcomings relative to pricier models, a gifted calibrator can mitigate these issues and make a Vizio look its absolute best by adjusting the picture settings. There's no "one size fits all" solution, since there's a lot of variables that must be considered when calibrating a TV, like viewing distance and the level of ambient light. However, there are still basic tenets that should be followed for optimal results.

While the tips in this article are about Vizio TVs, most apply to other brands as well, since even big brands like LG have weird settings to adjust. You probably have friends or family members who, if asked about color temperature, would head for the thermostat. The only thing more rewarding than calibrating your own TV is doing the same thing for a loved one.