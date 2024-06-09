Motion Smoothing On Your Samsung TV, Should You Enable It?

Despite how cool it sounds, adding artificial frames for movies or shows that were shot and edited at a specific frame rate defeats the whole purpose. Not only do you lose the original visual aesthetic, but motion smoothing often leads to dreadful and weird-looking artifacts — a phenomenon aptly referred to as the "Soap Opera" effect. It's likely that your TV comes with motion smoothing turned on by default, and unless you prefer a smudgy presentation, you might want to change your TV's motion processing setting.

Depending on which Samsung TV you own, this option might be found under menus of slightly different names. Regardless, to turn off motion smoothing on your Samsung television, you should first access the Settings menu. Navigate to Picture > Expert Settings and select "Auto Motion Plus Settings." This could also be labelled as "Picture Clarity Settings" on select models. You'll notice the default option is set to "Auto." Cycle between the options and select "Off." Alternatively, you can pick custom settings for the blur and judder reduction if you're keen to trying motion smoothing out.

With the feature turned off, you may feel that movies look "jittery" at first. However, the 24 frames-per-second convention is standard, and after a bit of adjustment for your eyes, you'll start to notice significantly better quality while watching most media.