Here's Why So Many Movies Are Still Shot At 24 FPS

Take the latest iPhone, hold it horizontally, turn on the video camera on default settings, and have your friends act out a scene. When you replay that video, something about it doesn't have that movie quality — even after adding filters. Part of the reason is that you're not using the right cinematic frame rate, 24 FPS.

For many film buffs, there is a deeply entrenched idea that the more frames per second (FPS), the better the quality. While that may be somewhat true in arenas that rely on graphics, like gaming, this ideology doesn't hold in the cinematic world. As a result, 24 FPS has remained the de facto frame-flipping rate for a century because it makes movies look cinematic.

In a movie, everything, from lighting to camera angles to sound environment to FPS, is an artistic choice. Shooting a film at a higher FPS may look more "modern," but it would be too realistic to have that cinematic effect most movies have. Think of it this way: imagine you saw a painting that looked exactly like a photograph; while that is cool, would it still feel like a painting? The imperfection is what makes the painting the same way 24 FPS makes a movie feel more like a movie.

Apart from being the default cinematic style, there is a strong historical, economic, and technical context for why many directors have chosen 24 FPS for nearly 100 years. These are rooted in how filmmaking has organically evolved even before the 1920s.