Common Reasons Your Vizio Remote Isn't Working
Few issues can ruin a movie night, streaming binge, or at-home sports hang faster than a remote control that doesn't work. And few problems can be quite as frustrating to try and figure out when all you want to do is kick back on the couch with friends and watch whatever you want. The bad news is that faulty equipment is not uncommon with modern devices, even those from a trusted consumer brand like Vizio. The good news is that if you have a Vizio television, troubleshooting many remote control issues is easier than you think.
If you should run into problems with your Vizio remote, don't assume it's broken beyond repair. That may prove the case, but it's far more likely the remote needs a little TLC, and there are a couple of simple fixes you should try before you give up on your device. Before you can try any of those fixes, however, you'll first need to diagnose the problem. Here are a few common reasons your Vizio remote isn't working.
Check your batteries
This is one of the more obvious reasons a remote control isn't functioning, but it's an issue that is all too easy to overlook in the heat of the moment. It's also an issue that can be easy to misdiagnose. For example, most people's first instinct with remote control batteries is that they are out of juice and merely need to be replaced. While drained batteries are a common cause of a dead remote control, before you swap them out with new ones, you should always check to see that they are installed correctly in the remote, with positive and negative ends lined up accordingly.
That is especially true if you've just purchased your television and are using the remote control for the first time. As it happens, merely removing and re-installing the batteries may help reboot the remote's power cycle, which could also fix the problem. But if the remote is still not functioning once you've checked that, it's reasonable to assume you've got a set of dead batteries on your hands and should feel free to replace them. Once you've checked or swapped the batteries, press the power button to ensure the remote is functional.
If your TV's sensor is blocked, your remote signal won't register
If batteries aren't the culprit, there are several other reasons your Vizio remote isn't working correctly. One may be that the television sensor is not getting an uninterrupted signal from the device. While it sounds super obvious, this is also another one of those things people tend to overlook when trying to diagnose a malfunctioning remote.
Ensuring your television receives a strong signal from your remote is a relatively easy fix. The first step in checking for signal interruption is to locate the receiver on your television, and on most Vizio TVs, the receiver can be found on the bottom left or bottom right corner of the frame. Once you've found the receiver, you'll want to remove any obstacles that might block the remote's signal. That includes anything from a DVD player or streaming device (like an AppleTV box) to AV cables and home decor. When the pathway is clear, point the remote at the TV and give it a few clicks to ensure it's working.
Try cleaning your remote's sensor if it isn't working
While it's easy to inadvertently block the television's sensor with smart devices or household bric-a-brac, a clear path to the TV receiver may not ensure a functional Vizio remote. While clearing the pathway to your television's sensor, you should check that the sensor on your remote control is also clean and clear.
Dirty sensors are a common issue on older remote controls and can limit or block the signal sent from the device to the television. This is another easy fix that requires minimal effort on the part of users. In some cases, cleaning a remote control sensor can be as easy as wiping it with a dry cloth or even a finger. In some severe cases, you might need a slightly damp towel or even a small alcohol wipe. In such cases, you'll want to clean the sensor without getting it too wet, as water can damage your remote beyond repair. When you're done wiping down the sensor, test the remote to see if the cleaning solved the problem.
Make sure the buttons you're using aren't device or content-specific
Televisions are hitting the market with more bells and whistles than ever, and user error is often responsible for a device not working as it should. With Vizio joining the ranks of consumer smart-television manufacturers, the remote controls operating their devices are equally intricate in design and functionality. So, if you're having issues with your Vizio remote, the problem might be user-related.
The biggest issue many face is that most remotes are designed to operate multiple devices. This is usually the culprit when only certain buttons on your Vizio remote are working. Before you get too frustrated, try pressing the button on your remote labeled with the name of the device or service you're trying to use, as that may fix the issue.
If it's just your channel up and down buttons that aren't working, the real problem may be that you're not connected to an antenna, cable outlet, or smart device. If you have a soundbar, you may need to use the volume keys on that remote. Likewise, some buttons like play, pause, fast-forward, and rewind can be content-specific. That means they're designed to navigate apps or streaming services only when said services are in use, though the same buttons may also work if you have certain playback features offered by television providers. If you continue to have these issues with your Vizio remote control, consult your user guide or a tech support representative for answers.