16 Handy DeWalt Accessories For Your Next Home Improvement Project
Home renovators everywhere rely on a smorgasbord of power and hand tools. Tools make up the broad strokes of any home DIYer's collection, and they get the bulk of the attention when considering new additions. A new drilling or cutting tool naturally takes center stage when you need one to complete a project, after all. But no tool can perform at its best without a few key accessories. For example, having an accessory kit of lesser-known drill bits can make DIY projects easier since you don't have to hunt for the right tool for the job. Additionally, tool accessories can help you work more safely while handling woodworking tasks that require cutting, drilling, or sanding.
Among tool brands that deliver when it comes to accessory solutions, DeWalt is a massive name in the game. DeWalt offers a broad range of functionality, with high powered solutions designed to tackle concrete work and significant cutting tasks as well as nuanced gear that's ideal for detail-oriented specialist tasks. DeWalt has exciting new products in the pipeline for 2026, but its accessory lineup should be a major point of interest for anyone looking to get serious about their home improvement to-do list. These accessories offer solid enhancements to your workflow and can make a big difference in the speed and efficiency with which you accomplish future jobs.
Rapid Load Quick Change Hole Saw Arbor
When cutting with a hole saw, you simply must have an arbor. This tool accessory connects your drill to the cutting implement you intend to use, offering accuracy and stability through its use of a pilot bit. This accessory can be found in many formats, but DeWalt's Rapid Load Quick Change Hole Saw Arbor is an ideal solution that introduces fast changes with tool-free access. It features a no-seize collar that helps prevent the hole saw bit from getting locked into the arbor, as well.
The accessory also features a two position collar element that clicks into place for quick changes of either the hole saw attachment or the pilot bit without having to fumble around with both components to change either one. The arbor is compatible with all threaded hole saw solutions, making it a quality addition to your toolkit regardless of the brand you frequently reach for when utilizing a hole saw.
Elite Series Nail Cutting Spade Bit Set (3-Pieces)
This three-piece Elite Series Nail Cutting Spade Bit Set is a different take on a familiar face. Spade bits are an alternative to hole saws when cutting out round segments in a workpiece. While the hole saw chops out an entire plug and can be used for large diameter requirements, spade bits are often ideal for smaller holes. Spade bits gradually shave away the entirety of the cut in waste material, so they need to be sharp, durable, and precise.
This bit set from DeWalt features a hex shank connection for use across a wide range of drilling and driving tools. But more importantly, on the cutting end the tool features a curved paddle design with a patent pending layout and a self-feeding screw tip that naturally pulls the bit through the wood. The result is a quick-cutting bit with chamfered edges that help keep it sharp for longer. In yet another improvement to the standard spade bit, these cutting tools are durable enough to drill into nail-embedded wood, making them even more versatile in complex home improvement projects.
18V to 20V Adapter
DeWalt tool users who own a range of power tools may come across the need to use a varied collection of batteries with their equipment. Many modern DeWalt tools run on its 20V Max system, but older DeWalt gear operated with an 18V power pack. DeWalt discontinued its 18V batteries entirely in 2022, which means many users will have 18V tools without a reliable source of new power packs.
This is where the DeWalt 18V to 20V Adapter comes into play. This is a plug and play connection unit that allows you to plug a 20V battery into the bottom of the device and then attach it to your 18V tools as if it were a standard, compatible battery pack. For those still tackling jobs with older 18V tools, this accessory can provide an increase to the lifespan of these pieces of equipment even after their original 18V batteries stop holding their charge.
9-Piece Electrician's Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit
A hole saw kit offers more versatility than you might think. Even though you may only use a few hole saw sizes routinely, having a range of options available to you expands what you are capable of tackling during any new project. A comprehensive set like the 9-Piece Electrician's Bi-Metal Hole Saw Kit is therefore a solid addition to any home DIYer's collection. These cutting solutions have a material composition with a cobalt content rated at up to 8.75%. Each hole saw also features a unique sawtooth design to make it cut faster and last longer.
These hole saws have a staggered slot design that helps in quick and pain-free plug removal once you've finished cutting out a section of your workpiece. Listed as an improved iteration of DeWalt's previous hole saw kit, this one features two arbors, six hole saws, and hardened backing plates to help tackle demanding cuts without stripping the threads of your tool.
14-Piece Pivot Holder Set
Bit holders are a standard accessory solution that every home DIY'er will be familiar with. These quick change units allow you to swap between drill bits without issue, making it easier to manage a variety of fastening tasks on the fly with a single drilling tool. Many of these bit holders feature magnetic bases and other inclusions that make them more capable than just a standard go-between. DeWalt's 14-Piece Pivot Holder Set ups the ante, adding an additional layer of functionality with a pivot point that helps reach into tight spaces with greater access. The magnetic tip holder is compatible with 1-inch bit tips, and the back end offers a ¼-inch hex shank that's compatible with all standard drills and impact drivers.
In addition to the pivoting function, the kit also comes with an included 12 drill bits. The result is a solution that can help you tackle nuanced fastening tasks without skipping a beat. The included bits are split between square security screw heads and standard Phillips head bits.
15 Amp Power Controller
The 15 Amp Power Controller is a DeWalt accessory that might be listed as "coming soon" as of this writing, but it offers a ton of functionality. It features bulk charging compatibility, allowing you to charge up to 24 batteries in less than five hours across its six included AC outlets. It operates with intelligent controls, managing power distribution across numerous, connected chargers or tools. The charger controller features a dedicated 15-amp branch circuit, and the intelligent power control assists in keeping the unit running and minimizing breaker trips that would otherwise throw a wrench into the works.
The unit is wall mountable, making it compatible with any dedicated charging station you've built into your workshop. It also features a top handle that allows for easy mobility when necessary. The controller features a priority outlet as well, which allows you to dedicate consistent charging power for the most important connection in the chain.
SDS Plus Stop Bit
Anyone who has used a slotted drive system (SDS) drill before knows that these high powered tools can easily churn through even the densest material. The downside to using these powerful pistol-driven hammer drills is that you can easily drill much farther into a workpiece than you wanted to if you're not careful. The SDS Plus Stop Bit is a solution that prevents this. These come in varying lengths and widths from DeWalt, but all include a large shoulder design that runs around the exterior of the bit in order to create a hard stop when you reach your required depth.
The ability to set your depth and actually hit it spot on is critical for many applications, such as when you're drilling into post-tensioned concrete. It's also ideal for other tasks, like drilling anchor solutions for similar construction projects or renovations. Overshooting your mark can weaken the material you're drilling into or even break through it entirely, creating the need to patch the other side as an added task. An SDS stop bit helps minimize this possibility.
Elite Series Lighted Right Angle Attachment
Right angle drilling is a key component in numerous home improvement tasks. Having a great right angle drill at your disposal can be critical, and SlashGear has a list of the best user-ranked right-angle drills on the market if you're on the hunt for one. However, many users might not need a standalone tool all that often, so an accessory may be the better buy if you don't have the space or the budget. The Elite Series Lighted Right Angle Attachment is a solid choice in this regard.
The accessory features an integrated powerful LED light and offers up to three hours of runtime on a single charge. The tool also utilizes forged gears for better durability over its lifetime. In addition to making hard-to-reach areas more accessible, this right-angle attachment has an impact-rated ¼-inch hex shank and features a 1-and-½-inch head height to provide high-powered drilling.
Oscillating Multitool Rigid Scraper Blade
The oscillating multitool frequently gets used for a huge range of tasks. In a SlashGear hands-on review piece it proved invaluable, being used every day during a ceiling replacement, and many DIYers have likely had similar experiences. What makes the multitool so uniquely viable is its ability to work with so many different accessories, as the system works equally well with sanders and other interchangeable accessories as it does with cutting blades.
The Oscillating Multitool Rigid Scraper Blade is a perfect example of how a deceptively simple add-on can expand a tool's capabilities. It's yet another option that expands the oscillating multitool's feature set even further. The scraper features a universal design that can be used on all major multitool brands without adapters, installation tools, or other fiddling. This makes this flexible blade an ideal component for tasks like scraping wooden floorboards clean for refinishing.
FlexTorq Impact Ready Screwdriving Bit Set with ToughCase+ System
Anyone who has operated a drill before knows that a wide collection of bits is often required to tackle even the most basic and humdrum of tasks. Whether you're fastening scrap boards together to create a form or drilling precision pilot holes in a nearly finished product, you'll likely need one or more specific drill bits. It's for this reason that home DIYers often reach for a solid, comprehensive bit set to give them versatility in one complete package.
The FlexTorq Impact Ready Screwdriving Bit Set with ToughCase+ System features a modular storage case that helps keep all of the accessory tools organized as well as a wide reaching collection of fastening and drilling bits to cover a range of jobs. It features spade bits, driver extensions, and more. The bits are impact ready for use in any kind of drilling or driving power tool you might need them to operate with and feature CNC-machined bit tips for a better fit.
12V Max Oil-Resistant 5Ah Battery Pack
DeWalt's 12V Max Oil-Resistant 5Ah Battery Pack is ideal for anyone who relies on the brand's 12-volt-powered tools. These batteries offer consistent runtime and all the same hallmarks of typical 12V battery packs, but they include features like a charge check button and LED layout, a sturdy 5Ah capacity, and a 90-minute charge cycle. This means your batteries will still perform at the same pace you expect of them with the added help of a toughened external housing.
The introduction of an additional exterior function that isn't present on standard units is what sets this battery solution apart. Featuring an oil-resistant housing that can stave off the effects of contact with oil, grease, and other solvents, these battery packs are ready to tackle harsh conditions. This makes them ideal additions for mechanics who will frequently call upon their power tools in demanding environments.
Oscillating Multitool 'Wood with Nails' Wide Cutting Blade
It's only natural that the oscillating multitool, thanks to how versatile it is, gets a lot of love from the DeWalt accessory catalog. Naturally, plenty of options are available to home DIYers if they're looking to get the most out of their unit. Another solid choice of an accessory is the Oscillating "Wood with Nails" Wide Cutting Blade. This solution features a 1-and-¾-inch blade in a unique half-moon shape that allows it to plunge into workpieces either straight on or from a variety of glancing angles. The tightly packed teeth are rigid and purpose-built to handle precision cutting — a feature that isn't always found on cutting tools for this powered unit. This solution shares features with the scraper blade detailed above, as it also uses a universal fitment system that allows it to operate with all major tool brands.
HP 7-Inch Diamond Turbo Grinding Wheel
DeWalt's HP 7-Inch Diamond Turbo Grinding Wheel is designed for durability, providing a robust and dense workpiece cutting tool that's built to last. The wheel's high-performance diamond matrix and thin kerf design offer rapid cutting speed, minimized dust production, and seriously precise slices through even hardened materials.
This is an accessory that fits in right at home with your angle grinder, allowing for multi-material cutting without having to worry about changing out the disc. It's specifically capable of slashing into masonry products of all sorts with effortless power and precision. This turbo blade has a 7-inch diameter, allowing it to work with most standard grinders after removing the blade guard or larger-bodied tools with this safety feature still attached. Word to the wise, though — it's not recommended to remove your angle grinder guard, as this makes accidental injury much more common. DeWalt also makes larger models of the diamond turbo wheel, including a 12-inch version with a segmented blade, allowing for even more versatility in delivering constant depth cutting needs in masonry components.
7-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
DeWalt's 7-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set comes with two bit-holding guide sleeves in varying lengths. These solutions allow for either extended reach or standard bit extension, depending on what the job needs. The set also features five screwdriver bits in varying sizes, including three Phillips head bits of different sizes, a square security screw bit, and a flathead bit. The self-retracting guide sleeve allows you to extend the solution over a screw fitted onto the end of the magnetized bit, eliminating wobble from the equation and minimizing the potential for slippage.
This accessory allows you to hold screws in place without sticking your fingers into the mix, keeping your hands at a safe distance and preventing injury with greater consistency. This is an often overlooked type of accessory solution, but it's one that every home DIYer should consider adding to their arsenal. It's not flashy, but it can significantly improve the way you work.
12V Max/20V Max/FlexVolt 8 Amp Fan Tooled Multiport Fast Charger
Charging your tool batteries quickly and efficiently is often a high priority, regardless of brand. The 12V Max/20V Max/FlexVolt 8 Amp Fan Tooled Multiport Fast Charger changes the game when it comes to keeping your DeWalt batteries topped up. It can handle simultaneous charging with its 8 Amp output for each of its ports at the same time. This means you can charge four tool batteries simultaneously; thanks to its fan-cooled design, you don't have to worry about overheating.
The unit can be mounted on a wall or laid flat on a bench. It also features a carrying handle for easy transport. Most importantly for many users, this charging station provides compatibility with a range of DeWalt batteries. This means that no matter the system you use in your home improvement tasks, this one charger can handle it all.
Stacked Dado Blade Set
Dado blades are an accessory solution that fit within a table saw setup. If you don't have one of these tools you're unlikely to need a dado stack, but those who routinely need to cut wide grooves know what this solution is invaluable. The DeWalt Stacked Dado Blade Set features a heavy duty storage case that allows for quality protection of the stack when not in use. It also includes shims and spacer plates, a trio of four-tooth chippers for smooth cuts that produce flat bottoms, and two outer blades.
The carbide teeth are oversized and capable of being resharpened, with heat-resistant properties and a nonstick coating. This extends great reliability to the dado stack, providing you with a smooth cutting experience throughout use in a variety of workpieces, including hardwoods that are more demanding on your blades. For woodworkers and DIYers seeking the ability to speed along grooved cuts, a dado blade set is a must-have accessory.
Methodology
My own personal experience working on home improvement tasks around the house specifically helped curate this list. These products were selected from a range of DeWalt accessories based on functional value. They come from a wide variety of usage areas, and feature compatibility with numerous battery platforms within the DeWalt cordless power tool ecosystem. The collection offers something that can be used in many different home improvement projects, ranging from detailed cutting tasks to powered fastener driving applications.