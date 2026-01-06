12 Factory Cars With 10 Second Or Less Quarter Mile Times

What makes a good car a good car? It's subjective, but metrics dominate the car world. Someone might love one particular model because it's the one they had their first kiss in, someone else might love another model for its cameo in their favorite movie, and still someone else might love another model for how it makes them feel when behind the wheel. Gearheads could argue past lifespans about why one car is better than another, but luckily, the cold cut laws of math and science can intervene to provide objective touchstones for how one car compares to another.

One of these yardsticks is the quarter-mile time. This sprint of a drag race has become a benchmark metric in finding a car's position on the food chain, and while we can rate cars in numerous ways with this straight-line race, the true gateway time is the 10-second mark. Now, a Toyota Supra with a turbocharger larger than a watermelon might devour the quarter mile before 10, but that's a purpose-built car made to do just that. Where things get truly impressive is when you meet the cars that can beat the 10-second mark after rolling off the lot, racking up single-digit times all while coming with things like heated seats, infotainment systems, airbags, emissions regulations, and warranties. Here are 12 cars that can.