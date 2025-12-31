5 Harbor Freight Deals You Won't Find At Lowe's

Lowe's in-house tool brands offer a wide variety of products at different price points, although shopping exclusively at the hardware and home improvement chain can mean losing out on better deals. For example, Harbor Freight's best power tools rival those found elsewhere and are often much less expensive than comparable tools. You can shop online or at one of Harbor Freight's 1,600-plus stores in the U.S. for inexpensive gardening and yard care tools, tools for at-home mechanics, and lots more.

For example, Harbor Freight's Icon torque wrench performs comparably to a Snap-on tool at nearly twice the price. Snap-on tools are notoriously dependable and expensive, and you won't find them at either Harbor Freight or Lowe's. Whether you're shopping for hobbyist- or professional-grade tools, many of Harbor Freight's products are surprisingly affordable compared to those you can buy at Lowe's. As a bonus, some of these Harbor Freight tools offer additional capability or features compared to their Lowe's rivals.