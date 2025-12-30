5 Tools Milwaukee Makes That Craftsman Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee is one of those tool brands that professionals are just as likely to buy as casual DIYers, if not more so. The company has a reputation for its powerful, premium-grade products (which often come with premium-grade prices). Another reason it's a go-to brand for so many users is that there are tools that are hard to come by anywhere else. Milwaukee's been around for over a century and has been an innovative force in the tool market — for example, the first-ever reciprocating Sawzall comes from the brand.

Craftsman has also existed since the 1920s, selling some of the industry's earliest electric drills and vanadium steel wrenches. It became a household name as homeowners expanded into the suburbs after World War II, thanks in part to its affordable yet high-quality lawnmowers. Despite this, Craftsman isn't often thought of as the same level as Milwaukee and is more of a budget-brand favored by casual users.

There are also some products that you won't find at all from the brand that you can get from Milwaukee, including concrete equipment, woodworking tools, and workshop gear. This doesn't necessarily reflect poorly on the latter, as there are always some differences between the catalogs of major tool companies. There are also Milwaukee tools not made by DeWalt, for instance, and you can also find tools offered by some brands that aren't manufactured by Milwaukee. The following list, however, focuses on five tools Milwaukee makes that Craftsman doesn't.