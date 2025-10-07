5 Tools Milwaukee Makes That Ryobi Doesn't

Speakers for on-site entertainment at work have become quite standard these days, with multiple tool companies like Ryobi and Milwaukee including them in their catalog. However, not everyone is into shared music, so you might want a more personal option like a pair of jobsite earbuds. Unfortunately, Ryobi doesn't carry any, but Milwaukee does.

Milwaukee's RedLithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds seem like your typical earbuds at first glance. It even has the same built-in control buttons that let you control playback, activate listening modes, and answer/end/reject calls. Under the hood, though, the earbuds are actually designed for the demands of the jobsite. One of its jobsite-specific features is the Jobsite Aware Mode. When enabled, it effectively minimizes the loud noises in your workshop but still helps you stay in tune with what's happening around. The earbuds are also built to be resistant to dust, water, and impact.

The earbuds kit includes three pairs each of silicone ear tips, foam ear tips, and ear wings, so you can easily replace the stock tips for whatever feels more comfortable and fits your needs better. But keep in mind that they have different Noise Reduction Ratings (NRR). The foam ear tips are rated at 25dB, while the silicone at 22dB.

Besides protecting your ears, the Milwaukee jobsite ear buds are phone call-capable too. You can quickly take phone calls even when your hands are busy working. On a single charge, the earbuds can last you as long as ten hours. If you use the RedLithium USB battery-powered charging case, you can stretch the runtime to up to 70 hours.