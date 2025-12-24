14 Products Apple Is Saying Goodbye To In 2025
Apple comes out with a whole host of new products every year, with many of them boasting exciting new features that promise to turn the entire tech industry on its head. That said, the world of tech is fast-paced, and technology that feels groundbreaking one year is quickly outdated, so none of these items stay on the shelves forever. The company is constantly discontinuing older product lines in order to make room for the latest models with the newest features. This tactic of constantly introducing new groundbreaking product innovations has kept the tech company at the forefront of the industry for decades. It also means, however, that Apple has to say goodbye to several of its older products year after year in order to keep its lines current.
2025 saw the introduction of several new items, from the AirPods Pro 3 to the wildcard iPhone 17, and the introduction of these newer products often means that its older predecessors need to get bumped off the back end of Apple's catalog in order to make room. Sometimes Apple likes to keep a couple of generations active at a time in order to provide a wider spectrum of pricing for those who can't afford the latest and greatest tech. But this usually means that there is already an older model on the market that has reached the end of its active lifespan. Apple quietly discontinued several products this year, and fans of the brand might be curious to take a look at which of these items will no longer be available in 2026.
Apple got rid of five iPhone models
Several of the iPhones that were available in early 2025 have been getting phased out to make room for new products. The most prominent of these were the previous generation's flagship models: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which were notable for their larger 6.9-inch displays, larger capacity batteries, and the 6-core GPU A18 Pro chip. The choice to get rid of these isn't all that surprising, given that Apple generally prefers to keep its Pro lineup exclusive to the most recent generation. The release of the iPhone 17 models showed a host of upgraded features, but in terms of physical engineering and software, that handily took that throne from the 16s.
These aren't the only ones that Apple got rid of, however. The company has also eliminated its entire iPhone Plus line. These were larger non-Pro phones that were designed to offer more screen real estate for those who wanted it, while still keeping their prices in a more reasonable price range for those who valued affordability over performance. The new 17 line seems to have replaced this with the iPhone 17 Air, which favors a thinner and lighter design over one that simply has a larger screen. Though, it seems that there are quite a few performance sacrifices that have had to be made for the sake of the iPhone Air's slim-body design.
iPad 10
While it seems that Apple made its biggest cuts to its iPhone lines, there are a few other mobile devices that got the axe in 2025 as well. The iPad 10, which had first launched in 2022, was discontinued early in the year following the launch of the new iPad 11. This popular tablet was powered by an A14 Bionic chip, giving it a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It had a 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display, a 12MP camera, and all the specs and features you would expect in a modern tablet.
In fact, the iPad 10 was such a comprehensive design that it doesn't seem like Apple has made too many major changes between it and the iPad 11. They have the same dimensions, the same display, and even come in the same colors. The biggest difference is the move from the A14 chip to the A16. This is a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine chip that Nanoreview states offers some significant performance upgrades, particularly when it comes to gaming and CPU-heavy tasks, with a slight bump to battery life as well. This also makes it the only iPad that currently offers support for Apple Intelligence.
So, with all that in mind, it's easy to see how most people who already own an iPad 10 might not have quite enough motivation to upgrade to the latest model just yet. Those who are in the market for a new tablet do have a few decent reasons to pick the more modern version, however. It also seems pretty clear that Apple doesn't need to sell two tablets that are so incredibly similar.
A whole bunch of Apple Watches were discontinued
Several Apple Watch models left the shelves this year as well. The basic Apple Watch has a similarly numbered series as what we saw with the iPad. The Apple Watch Series 10 was discontinued in 2025 shortly after being replaced by its next-generation successor: The Apple Watch Series 11. Once again, this is a relatively minor refinement. It has new Ion-X glass, which has a ceramic coating that helps with scratch resistance, a slightly longer battery life, and 5G connectivity support, but remains largely the same in terms of basic design and overall functionality.
The Series 10 isn't the only model that was canceled in 2025, however. The second-generation Apple Watch SE was replaced by the Apple Watch SE 3. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, which had originally launched in 2023, was discontinued as well and replaced with the Apple Watch Ultra 3, receiving a slightly more significant set of upgrades.
Apple may have swapped its basic Apple Watch from the Series 10 to the Series 11 for the sake of basic quality of life improvements, but the jump from the Ultra 2 to the Ultra 3 appears to mark a noteworthy leap in functionality. This new watch has a faster S10 chip, a larger and brighter display, 5G support, improved battery life, and faster charging capabilities. Add all that up, and it's easy to see why the Ultra 3 is a major step up from its predecessor, and a viable upgrade option for those who want the latest tech on their wrist.
Two MacBook Airs and two Mac Studios were removed
Apple got rid of a few of its physical computers this year as well. There had been a MacBook Air that used the M2 chip and a MacBook Air that used the M3 chip on the market at the start of the year. But once the new M4 model hit stores, Apple decided to drop both of these older versions on March 5.
It's a bit unusual for Apple to get rid of two models at once, but in this instance, it makes sense. The M4 13-inch is priced at $999, and the 15-inch is priced at $1,199–the exact same price points that were occupied by the previous M2 models, which were already cheaper than the M3s. Couple in the fact that the M3 chips were so expensive to manufacture that it was difficult for Apple to turn a profit. It's clear that replacing both with the M4 was a much more viable solution for both Apple and its customers.
That same day also marked the end of two Mac Studio computers: One powered by the M2 Max Chip and one powered by the M2 Ultra. This is another instance where newer models simply outclassed these older versions, rendering them unnecessary. The new ones are a little backwards from what you might expect, however. In this case, the M4 Max is actually the base professional model, while the M3 Ultra actually occupies the role of the high-end flagship.
AirPods Pro 2
Apple isn't just discontinuing large and expensive computers and devices this year. The company has also said goodbye to a few of the smaller accessories that it makes as well, such as the first generation of the Apple Vision Pro and one even more notable pieces of tech. The AirPods Pro 2 were discontinued in September, having been replaced by the AirPods Pro 3. These are sold at the same $249 price and get several new features, such as better noise-canceling, more listening time per charge, and foam-infused ear tips. They also advertise Apple's new Live Translation functionality, but you don't actually need the AirPods Pro 3 in order to take advantage of it.
With these new AirPods offering some significant upgrades at the same price point, much like what we saw with the MacBook Airs, it's easy to see why Apple would discontinue an outdated model. Not many people are going to want a less advanced piece of tech for the same price. The only downside to this replacement appears to be that some users are encountering a rare issue with the AirPods Pro 3, where they have been causing users to bleed from the ears.
The cause of this phenomenon hasn't been definitively stated, but many seem to believe it has something to do with a new heart rate monitoring system that may have a sharp edge that can cut the skin. Others think it may have to do with the redesigned foam ear tips or even simple fit issues. In spite of the growing number of reports, it doesn't appear that Apple has made an official response to these claims as of yet.