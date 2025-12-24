14 Products Apple Is Saying Goodbye To In 2025

Apple comes out with a whole host of new products every year, with many of them boasting exciting new features that promise to turn the entire tech industry on its head. That said, the world of tech is fast-paced, and technology that feels groundbreaking one year is quickly outdated, so none of these items stay on the shelves forever. The company is constantly discontinuing older product lines in order to make room for the latest models with the newest features. This tactic of constantly introducing new groundbreaking product innovations has kept the tech company at the forefront of the industry for decades. It also means, however, that Apple has to say goodbye to several of its older products year after year in order to keep its lines current.

2025 saw the introduction of several new items, from the AirPods Pro 3 to the wildcard iPhone 17, and the introduction of these newer products often means that its older predecessors need to get bumped off the back end of Apple's catalog in order to make room. Sometimes Apple likes to keep a couple of generations active at a time in order to provide a wider spectrum of pricing for those who can't afford the latest and greatest tech. But this usually means that there is already an older model on the market that has reached the end of its active lifespan. Apple quietly discontinued several products this year, and fans of the brand might be curious to take a look at which of these items will no longer be available in 2026.