5 Handy Ryobi Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage
Even if you don't own any of the company's lithium-ion power tools and devices, chances are you are at least casually familiar with the Ryobi name. The brand has, after all, become one of the major players in the power tool arena, manufacturing a full line of gear fit to help you tackle almost any DIY job around the house or in the yard. Ryobi also makes a range of powered devices that could seriously elevate any home garage setup.
There is, in fact, an entire page of products on Ryobi's website that reside under the "automotive" category, with nearly 50 powered devices to choose from. As far as pricing goes, those products range from just under $25 in price to well over $200. The needs of consumers looking to upgrade their home garage setup will, naturally, figure into any decision-making process. If you count yourself in that group and are eyeing one Ryobi automotive tool or another for your own garage, we've taken the liberty of highlighting a few of those devices that are not only well-rated by real world customers, but also won't put too much of a hurting on the old wallet.
USB Lituium LED Magnetic Clamp Light Kit
Anybody who spends time tinkering away on a car, truck, or motorcycle would no doubt be quick to tell you that a good light is an absolutely invaluable tool to have in your garage. After all, that work tends to require a fair amount of time spent under the hood, or even under the vehicle itself. On top of that, garages generally aren't the best lit places on a home owner's property.
Ryobi is clearly aware of that fact, as the bulk of its automotive offerings — 11 out of the 46 items — are actually lithium-ion powered lights. They vary in style and function, but most have been well-enough reviewed by fans of the Techtronic Industries-owned brand. We're highlighting Ryobi's 1,000-lumens LED Magnetic Clamp Light because it has been deemed a 5-star device by the customers who have purchased the rechargeable 18V lithium-ion battery powered device for themselves.
As for what they like about the light, its overall design is a regular point of praise, with users appreciating its ability to clamp onto a surface or adhere to it via magnet. Along with users, sites like A Concord Carpenter praise the swivel feature of the light head, as well as the adjustable brightness settings and its IP54 dust- and water-resistant features. Versatility and price point are also big positives, with buyers saying they also use the $49.97 light when they're camping or working outdoors.
18V One+ Dual Function Lighted Creeper Seat
With Ryobi offering plenty of high-quality lighting options, there's no reason for anyone to be toiling away on their vehicles in a dark garage. But if you're looking for a device that can both bolster your lighting and provide a comfortable place to sit or lay back while you're working, say hello to Ryobi's One+ Dual Function Lighted Creeper Seat. At $189, this is one of the pricier items that made our list. But if there's one thing any true-blue gearhead can confirm, it's that you'd be wise to limit the amount of time you spend crouching alongside your vehicle or laying on the hard concrete floors that line most garages.
This cleverly designed Ryobi 18V Creeper Seat would seem to provide the perfect knee- and back-saving option with its 4.8-star user rating all but confirming as much. The fact that the 18V One+ Creeper Seat also provides two 800-lumen lights is a welcome bonus, as noted by the garage gurus at both The Drive and Pro Tool Reviews. Those lights also earn regular mentions from everyday users on the product's Ryobi page.
Users also note the chair's versatility, durability, and Ryobi Link compatibility are major positives, as well as its general comfort when raised as a seat or lowered as a creeper. One of the few complaints lobbed at the item is that the included small parts tray is too easily dislodged from its holder. But that hardly feels like a deal-breaker.
18V ONE+ Multi-Size Ratchet
There are few items in a mechanic's tool arsenal that fit the definition of "go-to" quite as well as a ratchet wrench. The tool — which was first patented in the 1830s — is, after all, one of the most efficient ways for a worker to loosen or tighten nuts and bolts. If you've spent any time looking at your vehicle's engine, you know that there are plenty of nuts and bolts holding it together.
If you're looking to make your wrenching work even easier, sites like Pro Tool Reviews have largely praised Ryobi's electric models like the 18V One+ Multi-Head Ratchet, which is currently selling for $119 direct from the manufacturer. The powerful handheld tool is capable of producing torque up to 35 ft-lbs. and pushing the RPMs up to 260. It's also compatible with 1/2-inch, 1/4-inch, and 3/8-inch socket heads, which some reviewers note as a major plus. The device currently boasts a 4.9-star rating from Ryobi shoppers, with many reviews pointing to the device's 360-degree pivoting head as one of its best features.
The ratchet's power and precision are also well-regarded among consumers. Among the many 5-star reviews, one reviewer even proclaims they wouldn't hesitate to buy it "over and over again." It should be noted, however, that the lone 3-star review bemoans the fact that the tool doesn't have an on-board storage option for the included extra anvil, which other reviewers note could be easy to lose.
18V ONE+ Jump Starter Kit
It's no doubt been said a million times before, but a dead car battery continues to be one of the best ways to ruin your day. That remains true whether you've got a set of jumper cables at the ready or not. Still, some might argue a dead power pack can be even more frustrating if you can't get your engine to turn over while you're sitting in the garage.
In that setting, it might be difficult to run cables from one vehicle to another. Thankfully, there are ways to jump that battery without proper jumper cables, including portable jump starter kits. Yes, Ryobi makes one of those in the 18V One+ Jumper Kit, which is currently selling for $199. That kit provides a boost of power up to 1,600 peak amps, which Ryobi claims is enough to jump a vehicle with a 6-liter V8 engine under the hood. It also provides up to 20 jumps per charge.
For the record, several of the 4.7-star rated reviews back up the 6-liter V8 engine claims, with others noting the kit was more than powerful enough to bring their vehicle's battery back to life. Still others praise it for its reliability, as well as the fact that it is powered by a removable 18V rechargeable battery rather than a permanent internal power supply. However, some pro reviewers note that the lithium-ion power may not be ideal for keeping this jumper in your car long term.
18V ONE+ High Pressure Digital Inflator
If you think a dead car battery is frustrating, it should go without saying that a flat tire can be every bit the day ruiner itself. You can, of course, simply swap a flat tire for the spare tucked away in your trunk when such an event occurs. But changing a tire can get tricky, and in some garages, space may be too limited to safely raise a vehicle to make the change.
In a pinch, it might be a good idea to keep a portable device like Ryobi's 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator around. As its name claims, the device — which is currently rated at 4.8-stars by more than 600 users — is intended to pump air into any tire or athletic ball that might need it. The device does so up to 160 PSI with steadfast precision via digital settings and an auto shutoff function. According to users, this model is a marked improvement over past Ryobi inflators.
Apart from its reliability in its primary function, many praise the easy-to-transport size of the inflator, while some also cite its low-noise functionality as a big plus. The sticker price is also noted by many reviewers as a major positive, as the inflator will set you back a mere $24.99. Some owners did, however, complain of inaccurate readings and slow-filling with some tires, while others noted the device may be prone to overheating.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few Ryobi automotive products that customers have deemed worthy of adding to their home garage setup. In selecting the items that made the list, we read through dozens of reviews that have been posted to the devices' various product pages, and selected a few that earned high-star ratings. Meanwhile, the items also had to fall within our parameters for perceived quality and price point. Whenever appropriate, direct reviews were cited to feature a more precise view of what customers like or dislike about each featured item.