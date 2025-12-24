5 Motorcycles We're Excited To See Arrive At Dealerships In 2026

The best major motorcycle brands are continuously innovating, improving their lineups by adding new motorcycles or refreshing and updating existing models every year. The 2026 model year is no exception, with brands like CFMoto and Kawasaki bringing new motorcycles to United States dealerships, Indian and Triumph launching new models of familiar motorcycles, and Ducati with a new take on a legendary motorcycle.

While there are undoubtedly other exciting current, refreshed, and new motorcycle models headed for dealerships in 2026, these are the motorcycles we're most excited to see. Some of these bikes represent new models with brands expanding into popular motorcycle segments, while others are well-thought-out upgrades to existing models.

The following five new or refreshed motorcycle models, listed in no particular order, will arrive at dealerships for the 2026 model year, although some may have arrived early. We'll take a look at available options, specs, and pricing for each so you'll know what to expect before heading to the dealership with your hard-earned cash.