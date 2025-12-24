5 Motorcycles We're Excited To See Arrive At Dealerships In 2026
The best major motorcycle brands are continuously innovating, improving their lineups by adding new motorcycles or refreshing and updating existing models every year. The 2026 model year is no exception, with brands like CFMoto and Kawasaki bringing new motorcycles to United States dealerships, Indian and Triumph launching new models of familiar motorcycles, and Ducati with a new take on a legendary motorcycle.
While there are undoubtedly other exciting current, refreshed, and new motorcycle models headed for dealerships in 2026, these are the motorcycles we're most excited to see. Some of these bikes represent new models with brands expanding into popular motorcycle segments, while others are well-thought-out upgrades to existing models.
The following five new or refreshed motorcycle models, listed in no particular order, will arrive at dealerships for the 2026 model year, although some may have arrived early. We'll take a look at available options, specs, and pricing for each so you'll know what to expect before heading to the dealership with your hard-earned cash.
The all-new 2026 CFMoto 675NK
With the rising popularity of its affordable bikes, it's no surprise that CFMoto is going all-in on America with its 2026 motorcycle lineup in addition to its ATVs and side-by-sides. The CFMoto motorcycle lineup includes entrants in popular segments like Sport, Adventure, Cruiser, Mini Street, Off-Road, and the ever-growing Naked class of motorcycles.
The all-new $7,499 MSRP 2026 CFMoto 675NK fills a gap in the company's Naked lineup that existed between the $8,699 MSRP 800NK and $5,399 MSRP 450NK. However, instead of simply changing the bore and stroke of the larger or smaller parallel twin engines powering the bikes at either end of the gap, CFMoto brought its new triple into the Naked lineup.
Our spec rundown starts with the 675cc inline three-cylinder at the heart of the 675NK. It comes from CFMoto's new-for-2025 675SS, a model returning for 2026 at $7,999 MSRP. The liquid-cooled triple produces 95 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 51.6 pound-feet of torque at 8,250 rpm. The included quickshifter and fully adjustable KYB suspension increase the bike's capability on track days and negotiating traffic on busy roadways.
CFMoto provides two color scheme options for the 2026 675NK: Glacier White or Tundra Grey. Available 675NK accessories include upgraded handlebar levers, a cowl to cover the rear seat, heated grips, and a low seat that brings the seat height from its standard 31.9 inches to 31.3 inches.
The 2026 Kawasaki KLE500 makes its first appearance in the USA
Kawasaki is giving the KLE500 adventure bike a redo for 2026 and bringing it to the United States for the first time. While the older KLE500, produced in spurts until 2007, was never available in the States, it was an affordable option as a commuter bike in other markets around the world. Even though the original KLE500 didn't perform well in its Motorcycle News review, we're excited to see the new KLE500 come stateside in 2026 with hopes it'll live up to the hype.
The 2026 KLE500, starting MSRP at $6,599, features the same fuel-injected 451cc parallel-twin engine found in other popular Kawasakis, like the $5,399 MSRP 2026 Ninja 500, $5,699 2026 Z500, and 2026 Eliminator starting at $6,499. An engine that delivers 51 horsepower and 31.7 lb-ft of torque across its many models.
Kawasaki offers the 2026 KLE500 in two versions, each displaying Kawasaki's "New Rider Friendly" badge and a $650 "Destination Charge" tacked on to the MSRP. The KLE500 ABS comes in Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony, and features an LCD instrument panel with smartphone connectivity, LED lights, and an adjustable rally-style windscreen. The upgraded KLE500 SE ABS, with an MSRP of $7,499, comes in Pearl Blizzard White or Metallic Bluish Green. Upgrades include a taller adjustable windscreen, a larger aluminum skid plate, a 4.3-inch TFT color display, and handguards.
As a new model design, a few 2026 KLE500 accessories are still listed as "Coming Soon." Keep an eye out for the 21-liter Side Case Set and 43-liter Top Case to enhance the KLE500's adventure touring capabilities.
Indian unveils the 2026 Sport Scout RT
Indian Motorcycle's new 2026 Sport Scout RT carries an MSRP of $16,999. The Sport Scout RT adds over 10 gallons of storage capacity, thanks to a pair of hard-sided locking saddlebags, and about 40 pounds to the standard $13,499 Sport Scout. The new model also adds Chalk and Black Smoke color variants to the standard Sunset Red Metallic option, leaving the Black Metallic color as a unique option for the standard model. The only other color option for the 2026 Indian Sport Scout is Moss Green, available on the $15,699 Limited +Tech model. Destination and set-up fees are not included in these prices.
All 2026 Indian Sport Scout models feature a 1,250cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin that produces 105 horsepower and 82 lb-ft of torque. The Sport Scout RT's bobber heritage is clearly visible with its sport-style solo-seat slung low at just 26.8 inches (25.7 inches with a rider aboard). Finally, Sport Scout models come standard with ABS and a quarter fairing for a little extra protection.
The Sport Scout RT includes some modern tech features, like a 4-inch-diameter rider display with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity powered by Ride Command, cruise control, traction control, a USB charge port, and three ride modes: Sport, Standard, and Tour. Upgrade to Ride Command+ to access information on your bike's health, Apple CarPlay, and live updates, including weather and traffic.
Official Indian Scout Sport accessories include a Bluetooth speaker that tucks under the windscreen, a Syndicate Seat that allows two-up riding, and taller handlebar risers. In all, the company boasts the availability of "over 100 genuine Indian Motorcycle Factory Accessories" for the Indian Scout lineup.
Triumph adds a touring model to the Tiger Sport 800 family
Triumph's newest touring bike, the Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Tour, is a new model for 2026 with an MSRP of $14,695 (plus destination charge and other fees). At its heart, it's a Tiger Sport 800 dressed with 28 gallons of color-coordinated (Carnival Red or Matt Cobalt) luggage. For reference, the standard Triumph Tiger Sport 800 has an MSRP starting at $12,745.
The Tiger Sport 800 features a liquid-cooled 798cc inline triple with dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. With its 13.2:1 compression ratio, the engine puts out 113 horsepower and 62 lb-ft of torque. Three ride modes – Road, Rain, and Sport – and rider-selectable traction control help get optimal power to the ground.
The bike's advanced ABS system is optimized to reduce brake lockup when cornering. Other tech features include the TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control. Optional equipment includes an Akrapovic performance slip-on exhaust, heated grips, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an auxiliary power socket.
The Triumph Genuine Accessory list boasts over 40 accessories available for the Tiger Sport 800, each backed by a 2-year warranty. Choose from a range of upgrades that include a replacement belly pan kit for more protection, a dual-rider comfort seat or the low seat to fit your style, and CNC-machined and billet accessories to customize the look of your Tiger Sport 800 Tour.
The 2026 Ducati Monster has a new heart
Ducati is releasing a refreshed take on its legendary Monster motorcycle for 2026. The newest version of the Ducati Monster kicks off the bike's fifth generation with a new V2 engine at its heart. The 2026 Ducati Monster is available in two color schemes: Ducati Red with black wheels and Iceberg White with Racing Red wheels. The MSRP for either color 2026 Monster starts at $13,995, plus options, destination charges, handling fees, potential tariffs, etc.
The 2026 Monster's new 890cc V2 engine produces 110.7 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque. Those figures are down slightly compared to the outgoing 937cc Testastretta 11° twin used in the 2025 Ducati Monster, but the new design is "more compact and streamlined," according to Ducati. Overall, the 2026 Monster is lighter with a 386-pound wet weight compared to the 2025's 395 pounds. However, the new model is slightly longer with its 58.7-inch wheelbase, opposed to the older 58.0-inch measurement.
Standard equipment for the Ducati Monster includes quick shift up or down gears, a TFT color display, full LED lighting with daytime running lights, self-cancelling turn indicators, and a passenger seat cover. Standard rider-assist and safety tech includes selectable riding and power modes, traction, wheelie, and engine brake control, and Bosch Cornering ABS.
Optional equipment from Ducati includes systems such as anti-theft, tire pressure monitoring, cruise control, Ducati multimedia, heated grips, navigation, Ducati Power Launch, and a USB port. Ducati notes that the "availability of some accessories may vary."