Triumph's Newest Touring Bike Is A Gorgeous Motorcycle With Specs To Match
Some of the most stylish Triumph motorcycles ever designed include names like Bonneville, Thruxton, and Tiger. While some of Triumph's early motorcycles may be underappreciated as classic motorcycles, its Tiger lineup continues to thrive. Triumph's newest touring bike, the 2026 Tiger Sport 800 Tour, carries on the tradition of capable adventure touring bikes wearing the Tiger name. The Tiger Sport 800 Tour sits atop Triumph's Tiger Sport lineup, with an MSRP of $14,695, plus other fees like taxes, pre-delivery, and destination charges.
The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Tour is available in two color options for 2026, Matt Cobalt Blue or Carnival Red. Either color option is contrasted against a lot of black, including the tubular steel perimeter frame, three-cylinder engine, seat, fenders, rider controls, lower fairing, and luggage trim. It has features that make touring more comfortable, like heated grips and hand guards to protect hands in adverse weather conditions. The dual comfort seat is designed with two-up riding in mind. Not to mention the 28 gallons of luggage space, split between two panniers, with 7.5 gallons each, and a 13-gallon top box.
Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Tour technical specs
Triumph ranks among the best motorcycle brands thanks in part to its engines. The engine that powers the 2026 Tiger Sport 800 Tour is a liquid-cooled 798cc inline triple with dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. With its 13.2:1 compression ratio, the Triumph 800 Triple produces up to 113.4 horsepower (84.6 kW) and 61.9 pound-feet (84 Nm) of torque. Power is transferred to the rear wheel through a multi-plate wet clutch with slip and assist, a six-speed gearbox, and X-ring drive chain. Fuel economy is predicted at 45.6 mpg, but Triumph notes the prediction "may not reflect real driving results." For comparison, the non-touring Tiger Sport 800 produces 70 lb-ft of torque and has an estimated fuel economy of 43.9 mpg.
The chassis of the Tiger Sport 800 Tour starts with its tubular steel perimeter frame. The rear suspension includes a fabricated steel swingarm supported by a Showa mono-shock with adjustable rebound damping and remote hydraulic preload adjustment. Up front, 41mm Showa forks provide adjustable compression and rebound damping. The combined system provides 5.9 inches (150mm) of wheel travel front and rear. Triumph's rider-focused technology enhances the Tiger Sport 800 Tour's performance and comfort. Three selectable ride modes (Sport, Rain, and Road), lean-sensitive traction control and ABS, and a rider interface screen that includes turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth phone connectivity.