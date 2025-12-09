Triumph's Newest Touring Bike Is A Gorgeous Motorcycle With Specs To Match

Some of the most stylish Triumph motorcycles ever designed include names like Bonneville, Thruxton, and Tiger. While some of Triumph's early motorcycles may be underappreciated as classic motorcycles, its Tiger lineup continues to thrive. Triumph's newest touring bike, the 2026 Tiger Sport 800 Tour, carries on the tradition of capable adventure touring bikes wearing the Tiger name. The Tiger Sport 800 Tour sits atop Triumph's Tiger Sport lineup, with an MSRP of $14,695, plus other fees like taxes, pre-delivery, and destination charges.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Tour is available in two color options for 2026, Matt Cobalt Blue or Carnival Red. Either color option is contrasted against a lot of black, including the tubular steel perimeter frame, three-cylinder engine, seat, fenders, rider controls, lower fairing, and luggage trim. It has features that make touring more comfortable, like heated grips and hand guards to protect hands in adverse weather conditions. The dual comfort seat is designed with two-up riding in mind. Not to mention the 28 gallons of luggage space, split between two panniers, with 7.5 gallons each, and a 13-gallon top box.