3 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of Triumph

Triumph in the 20th Century is known particularly for its two cylinder Bonneville and three cylinder Trident from the 1960s and 1970s, but there's more to the brand than that. The company has a history stretching back to 1885, and is only a year younger than Enfield, the world's oldest motorcycle line still in business. Also, Triumph's revival in the 1990s culminated in the resurgence of the Bonneville and its naked bike, the Speed Triple. As a result, some of the company's early achievements are overlooked.

The first Bonneville, in 1959, carried one of Triumph's last engines built with separate engines and gearboxes. This construction had served Triumph well through World War II and beyond, but the more compact and rigid combined 'unit' design was adopted by 1963.

While the unit construction 650cc twin-cylinder Bonneville and 750cc three-cylinder Trident capture the most attention, their predecessors still hold a place in motorcycling history and were also famous motorcycles at the time.