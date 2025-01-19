What Motorcycle Was Bob Dylan Riding During His Mysterious & Career-Altering Crash?

On July 29, 1966, a then-25-year-old Bob Dylan crashed his motorcycle in Woodstock, New York and wasn't seen for months. When he reappeared, the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer's career changed drastically — he didn't tour for years, and his music turned from political to personal. But nobody knew what happened — there was no documentation of the crash, no police reports or hospital records. The motorcycle crash became a pop culture mystery that's mostly under wraps to this day.

Advertisement

The only thing that's known for certain? Dylan was driving a 1964 Triumph Tiger T100 motorcycle.

SlashGear has dubbed the Triumph Tiger T100 one of the best Triumph motorcycles ever made, as well as one of the most reliable vintage motorcycles ever built. The 500-cubic-centimeter four-speed's claim to fame was being driven for 64,000-plus miles in four years on an around-the-world trip taken by travel writer Ted Simon, proving its trustworthy performance. That made it all the more surprising that Dylan got in an accident on one.

Did he slip on something on the road? Sun get in his eyes? Well, Dylan has opened up somewhat about the accident in the decades since, giving some insight into what happened when he crashed his Triumph Tiger T100 and why it changed his career.

Advertisement