There's A New Indian Scout Motorcycle On The Prowl For 2026 - Here's What It Costs

The American-made Indian Scout has long been one of the more distinctive bikes on the market, thanks to its low-slung and muscular frame, along with its roaring V-twin engine and impressive performance. Ever since reintroducing the Scout in 2015, Indian has continued to develop the model, debuting versions such as the Scout Bobber, the 101 Scout, the Super Scout, and the Scout Classic. But now, with 2026 looming on the horizon, Indian is introducing a new version of the performance-oriented Sport Scout.

2026 sees Indian introduce the Sport Scout RT, which "[features] a modern design and [adds] a more aggressive and capable spirit to the Scout lineup," according to its press release. This bike will feature a liquid-cooled Speedplus 1,250cc V-twin semi-dry sump engine that makes 105 hp at 7,250 rpm and 82 lb-ft of peak torque at 6,300 rpm. It also has a next-gen steel tube frame and increased saddlebag capacity with optional locking rigid saddlebags, along with several aesthetic touches such as premium paint options (Sunset Red Metallic, Black Smoke, and Chalk), new graphics, 5.5-inch gloss-black moto-style risers, machined triples, and moto handlebars. The price for all this goodness? Indian has announced that the new Sport Scout RT will have a starting MSRP of $16,999.