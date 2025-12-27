5 2026 Car Trends We're Already Dreading

Huge in-car infotainment screens have been a point of discussion for years now. Ever since the 1976 Aston Martin Lagonda, one of five classic cars that had digital dashboards way before they hit mainstream, screens kept on getting bigger and brighter. In 2026, it seems like we are reaching the very peak of the screen takeover, with many upcoming cars now sporting end-to-end, full-length screens that span the entirety of the dashboard.

For example, the Mercedes GLC is the best-selling Mercedes on the planet, and for such an important vehicle, sensible product decisions are vital. For the brand-new 2026 model, Mercedes has decided to incorporate a gargantuan 39.1-inch dashboard screen — the biggest fitted to any Mercedes car ever. BMW's upcoming "Neue Klasse" design philosophy, which is set to lead the design language of all upcoming 2026 and beyond BMW's, also focuses on multiple huge screens.

Specifically, the very first "Neue Klasse" BMW, the 2026 ix3 features a combined total of more than 60 inches of screens, that's more than what you'd find in some home theaters. Lincoln is also refreshing the Nautilus for 2026, and its combined screen real estate is 48 inches of uninterrupted displays. We are yet to see how these rolling movie theaters fare in the safety department, but making such massive screens not distracting sure seems tricky.