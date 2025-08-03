Why Are Car Brands Skipping Apple CarPlay Ultra?

Apple officially started rolling out its next-generation in-car software system, CarPlay Ultra, in May 2025, promising a more immersive and deeply integrated user experience. However, it appears many major brands in the automotive industry are reluctant to support the tech giant's push for its Apple CarPlay successor. Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo have already confirmed that they are skipping this software update.

The automakers rejecting CarPlay Ultra appear wary of giving full control of their infotainment systems and other car features to the Cupertino giant. The new in-car software is designed to take over the instrument cluster. So, apart from projecting an iPhone interface onto the dashboard screen, drivers will be able to view real-time vehicle data, like fuel levels and tire pressure, via Apple's software. They can also control the heating and air conditioning, as well as the audio configurations and settings inside the car. While this level of integration may seem convenient for users, it doesn't sit well with the car brands.

While it's common to hear modern cars featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on their dashboard screens, many carmakers have also invested heavily in their own infotainment systems. Some even view theirs as potential revenue streams, selling navigation subscriptions and connected services. The Volkswagen Group has even created its own app store for exclusive and third-party apps. It's safe to say that some brands are just securing their future income from their proprietary software.