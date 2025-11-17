Lawmakers Are Putting Their Foot Down About Subscription Car Features
There's been a lot of buzz in the last few years about subscription car features. We've become accustomed to paying for features like satellite radio or even roadside assistance services like OnStar, but the kinds of subscriptions we're talking about are ones for accessing features that are already present.
For example, BMW took some serious heat when it was discovered that it was going to charge a subscription fee for heated seats in its vehicles. It's not hard to see the issue: if a BMW owner has paid to install a heated seat, why would they have to pay a fee to use it? BMW thankfully killed off that idea, but it isn't the only automaker trying to lock owners into paying for subscription car features that are already installed on a car.
Tesla, Ford, and General Motors all have some sort of subscription fee for their hands-free driving systems. Toyota's connected services start with a free trial, then move to a subscription model. Subaru's Starlink offers different levels that offer extra features such as remote unlocking, remote start, and a vehicle immobilizer. However, A New York Senate bill could change all of this by implementing new restrictions on manufacturers and dealerships. The bill, New York Senate Bill S5708, has passed both the Senate and Assembly, and is now on its way to the Governor as of mid-November 2025.
How will this bill change subscription features?
According to the New York State Senate's website, the new law would "[prohibit] motor vehicle manufacturers and dealers from charging a subscription fee for certain functions of a motor vehicle after the vehicle is sold." Violations of the potential law would result in fines; these seem relatively small at $250 "per point of sale" but could stack up if subscription services were sold on multiple vehicles.
The bill's wording specifically singles out subscription hardware (like the BMW heated seats) that has been installed on a car, as well as hands-free driving systems from Ford and GM, citing the need to protect consumers against harmful business practices. The bill also lists exceptions for software, including items like roadside assistance, in-vehicle wifi, or satellite radio, so the Toyota and Subaru systems are probably safe.
If it's signed into law, the bill would take effect after just 19 days. That's not very much time for automakers to change their offerings, especially in a market as big as New York state. Similar bills are being proposed in New Jersey and Massachusetts, and there may be more legislation on the way.