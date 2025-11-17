Lawmakers Are Putting Their Foot Down About Subscription Car Features

There's been a lot of buzz in the last few years about subscription car features. We've become accustomed to paying for features like satellite radio or even roadside assistance services like OnStar, but the kinds of subscriptions we're talking about are ones for accessing features that are already present.

For example, BMW took some serious heat when it was discovered that it was going to charge a subscription fee for heated seats in its vehicles. It's not hard to see the issue: if a BMW owner has paid to install a heated seat, why would they have to pay a fee to use it? BMW thankfully killed off that idea, but it isn't the only automaker trying to lock owners into paying for subscription car features that are already installed on a car.

Tesla, Ford, and General Motors all have some sort of subscription fee for their hands-free driving systems. Toyota's connected services start with a free trial, then move to a subscription model. Subaru's Starlink offers different levels that offer extra features such as remote unlocking, remote start, and a vehicle immobilizer. However, A New York Senate bill could change all of this by implementing new restrictions on manufacturers and dealerships. The bill, New York Senate Bill S5708, has passed both the Senate and Assembly, and is now on its way to the Governor as of mid-November 2025.