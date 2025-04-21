Toyota Connected Services: Here's What They Cost (And If They're Actually Worth It)

Last year, and not coincidentally, right around this time, I became the proud owner of a 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. When I bought the car, the dealership walked me through setting up the Toyota App, which allowed me to monitor the status of the car, remote start it, and even remote lock and unlock the car as well. It's one of the hidden features I didn't know about at first.

In my review of the car, I noted that the app was great at telling you what was going on, but not so great at allowing you to do anything about it. If you left your windows down or your sunroof open, you could not correct that through the app. But all this was made possible through Toyota's Connected Services app. In this case, it was Toyota's Remote Connect. But Toyota has a few other plans you can pick from including Music Lover, Go Anywhere, and Premium. Additionally, there are two other options called Safety Connect and Service Connect.

All these different services can be confusing, and in my case, a little infuriating. So here is a breakdown of all of Toyota's Connected Services, what they include, and most importantly, what they don't.

