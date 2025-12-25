15 Classic Toyotas From The 1980s (And Their Resale Value Today)

The 1980s proved to be a critical time for the success of Japanese cars in America. At the start of the decade, increasing oil prices led more buyers to switch to smaller, imported cars, while Japan was pressured into accepting "voluntary" export measures to lower the amount of vehicles it exported to the U.S. This forced Japanese carmakers like Honda and Toyota to develop new, higher-margin cars across a wider variety of segments, as well as to invest in American production facilities. By the end of the decade, the Honda Accord had risen to become the best-selling car in America, while Honda's competitor Toyota had expanded its range to include everything from sharp-handling sports cars to all-terrain SUVs.

Many of Toyota's cars from the decade have become collectible to enthusiasts today, although most remain affordably priced. These 15 Toyotas from the '80s all have keen fanbases, but you might be surprised at how cheaply you can buy some of them if you're willing to wait for the right example. To illustrate just how attainable they are, we've pulled valuation data from vehicle enthusiast site Classic to estimate their current average resale value worth based on recent auction sales.