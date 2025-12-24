5 Hand Tools Worth Buying At Lowe's For Less Than $25

As far as brand names go in the tool game, few have been around as long as Craftsman. While the tool maker is now a part of the vast Stanley Black & Decker family of tool brands, the ownership change has hardly diminished Craftsman's esteem in the marketplace. It also hasn't touched its hard-earned reputation for making affordable, high-quality tools.

A fair price is exactly what you can expect if you're eyeing Craftsman's 12-piece Screwdriver Set, which Lowe's is currently selling for just $24.98. For that low price, you get five flathead and five Phillips head screwdrivers in a range of sizes that are all manufactured using heat-treated alloy steel and fit with comfort optimized handles for high and low torque action. You also get one 2-inch x 4-inch off-set screwdriver, as well as a magnetizing and de-magnetizing tool to boot. On top of that, the tools are all backed by a lifetime warranty from Craftsman.

At present, the set is rated at 4.8-stars out of 5 by real-world customers, the bulk of whom rave about the comprehensive nature of the set as well as the durability of the tools themselves. Not surprisingly, many reviewers also praise the quality of the set at its sub $25 price point. However, a handful of users did take the set to task for being brittle and potentially prone to bending or breaking.