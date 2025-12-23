5 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Features That Could Have Been Better

Though the Land Cruiser is one of Toyota's oldest and most established nameplates, the latest iteration of the American market Land Cruiser is, in a lot of ways, an all-new vehicle. Despite its heritage-influenced styling, the 250-series Land Cruiser, as it's known, represented a significant shift from the previous version. For one, this iteration of the Toyotal Land Cruiser got smaller compared to the old 200-series. It also underwent a substantial decrease in price.

Though lots of enthusiasts have welcomed the Land Cruiser's retro styling and lower price, the Land Cruiser 250 is actually under significant scrutiny. That's in part because it now shares the same TNGA-F platform and — more importantly — overlaps in price with both the Lexus GX 550 and Toyota's own 4Runner. Now that the 250-series Land Cruiser has been on the market for a couple of years, both owners and professional reviewers have had the opportunity to experience the modern version of this legendary Toyota SUV.

With that in mind, we've gathered five common complaints with this model and come up with different ways that the Land Cruiser 250 could be both improved and diversified for a wider group of buyers. To this point, a lot of the complaints around the new Land Cruiser center around its standard hybrid powertrain. As such, we've come up with some suggestions on how to address those shortcomings as well as other ways to broaden the Land Cruiser's appeal on both ends of the market.