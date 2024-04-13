Everything To Know About Toyota's 2TR-FE 4 Cylinder Engine

Toyota is no stranger to success. In fact, according to Kelley Blue Book, Toyota had five of the world's 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in 2022. This includes the indomitable Hilux pickup truck, which ranked sixth despite the Hilux not being sold in the truck-happy United States because of a 1964 import tariff known as the "Chicken Tax." In place of the Hilux, the United States has the Tacoma. These trucks have been powered by ultra-dependable engines like the 22RE 2.4-liter 4-cylinder and the 3.4 liter 5VZ-FE V6, an ideal engine for off-road vehicles.

In between those two engines in terms of displacement sits the 2.7-liter, 4-cylinder 2TR-FE. It first appeared in 2003 and has since been used in SUVs, trucks, and vans like the Hilux, Hiace, Land Cruiser, and 4Runner. It followed the 3RZ-FE, another 2.7-liter four that took the baton from the 22RE in 1994 and handed it off to the 2TR-FE before bowing out of the lineup in 2004.

[Featured image by Yones via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]