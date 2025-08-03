Is The Lexus GX A Land Cruiser? The Shared Platform Explained

There are only a handful of off-roaders that have succeeded like the Toyota Land Cruiser. Not only has the mighty SUV proven its worth on the rough stuff, but for years now, the Land Cruiser has also offered an excellently trimmed cabin, brimming with impressive technologies and luxurious amenities. One Toyota-built model is looking to take things to the next level, though: It's the Lexus GX, which shares a platform with the latest 250-series Land Cruiser. So, just how similar are these models, and is the GX effectively a badge-engineered Land Cruiser?

To be clear, the GX is not a member of the Land Cruiser family. It comes from Lexus — Toyota's luxury arm — and is currently in the third generation of its own nameplate, rather than just being a fancy Land Cruiser. There are also notable differences between the two, most notably the powertrains used and some of the equipment they come with.

Lexus equips the GX exclusively with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, which churns out a respectable 349 hp. That power is then dispersed to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. We've driven the 2024 Lexus GX and found the new engine incredibly capable, especially in comparison to the V8 it replaced. In contrast, the 2025 Land Cruiser has a hybridized inline-4, which is the biggest difference between these two luxury off-road-capable SUVs.