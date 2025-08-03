Is The Lexus GX A Land Cruiser? The Shared Platform Explained
There are only a handful of off-roaders that have succeeded like the Toyota Land Cruiser. Not only has the mighty SUV proven its worth on the rough stuff, but for years now, the Land Cruiser has also offered an excellently trimmed cabin, brimming with impressive technologies and luxurious amenities. One Toyota-built model is looking to take things to the next level, though: It's the Lexus GX, which shares a platform with the latest 250-series Land Cruiser. So, just how similar are these models, and is the GX effectively a badge-engineered Land Cruiser?
To be clear, the GX is not a member of the Land Cruiser family. It comes from Lexus — Toyota's luxury arm — and is currently in the third generation of its own nameplate, rather than just being a fancy Land Cruiser. There are also notable differences between the two, most notably the powertrains used and some of the equipment they come with.
Lexus equips the GX exclusively with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, which churns out a respectable 349 hp. That power is then dispersed to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. We've driven the 2024 Lexus GX and found the new engine incredibly capable, especially in comparison to the V8 it replaced. In contrast, the 2025 Land Cruiser has a hybridized inline-4, which is the biggest difference between these two luxury off-road-capable SUVs.
A shared platform, but different markets
Both the GX and Land Cruiser use Toyota's TNGA-F platform, which explains the apparent similarities between the two. However, likely in an effort not to steal customers from one another, Lexus and Toyota have developed their SUVs to target slightly different sectors.
The most apparent difference, aside from the engines, is that the Lexus GX is a three-row SUV. Previously, older Toyota Land Cruisers also offered a three-row version, but the latest 250-Series is currently exclusively available as a two-row model. While we liked the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, we noted that customers who wanted a three-row Toyota with off-roading capabilities would have to opt for the redesigned 4Runner instead.
Another factor that separates the GX from the Land Cruiser family is that the Lexus is not nearly as capable off-road as the Toyota. While the GX does have a limited-slip center differential and four-wheel drive as standard, the Land Cruiser adds a locking rear differential, hill-descent control, 30-inch all-terrain tires, and even off-road cruise control. It's this level of off-road capability that Land Cruiser fans have come to love and expect, while the GX focuses instead on impressing on the asphalt, with a more luxurious cabin and fewer off-road goodies.