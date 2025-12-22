5 Apps You Should Install On Your Apple TV ASAP

Apple is one of the early pioneers of the streaming era, as it released its first Apple TV device in September 2006. However, it wasn't until the second-generation model, which came out 4 years later, that would run a version of iOS, allowing apps to be installed on the device. Fast-forward more than a decade and the 2022 version of the Apple TV 4K has quickly become one of the most highly recommended major smart TV devices available on the market. This isn't just because of the availability of top-quality content on the Apple TV platform but also for its sheer performance — in my experience, it's got fluidity and responsiveness that Google Chromecast or other streaming devices simply don't have.

Apple TV 4K starts at $129 for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage. There's also a Wi-Fi + Ethernet variant with an expanded 128GB of storage for an upgraded cost of $149. While the hardware is a one-time purchase, you can also get the Apple TV subscription for a monthly fee of $12.99 month (after a 7-day free trial period) to access Apple original shows and movies. Just like an iPhone, your AppleTV device comes out of the box with a bunch of pre-installed apps, but there are a lot of other apps you can find on the App Store can truly elevate your Apple TV experience.

This huge selection does come with a disadvantage, though; it can certainly make it difficult to find the best Apple TV apps for you. That's why we've compiled the following list of five essential apps that you should install on your Apple TV device as soon as you can. All these apps were chosen not just because they're free to download but also because we've got hands-on experience with them — something we'll cover in-depth later.