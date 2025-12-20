5 Motor Oil Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Motor oil and the subsequent maintenance have been around since the invention of the automobile. From the earliest days, automakers made lubrication oil from animal fats and vegetable oils. Eventually, conventional motor oil (which is derived from crude oil) became the standard, and it would stay that way for decades. Today, the market is dominated by synthetic oil, which is a mixture of petroleum and synthetic products considered superior to conventional oil. Modern EVs don't require oil changes, so the practice may be coming to an end if humans embrace an electric vehicle future.

As with most industries well over a century old, there are a ton of myths surrounding motor oil, springing from a variety of sources. Some of them are old standards that have stubbornly refused to go away. Others are spread by misunderstandings, misinterpretations, confirmation bias, and a general lack of knowledge about what is arguably your vehicle's most important fluid. Motor oil is actually a lot simpler than it may appear, and a lot of folks worry over what really amounts to minor details.

While there are way more than myths about motor oil, we're going to tackle the five biggest ones to help alleviate some concerns and get people started on the right track. Many of the smaller ones, like the notion that synthetic oils are "fake oil," aren't widely spread, and usually pretty simple to explain away as false.