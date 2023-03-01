Your EV Won't Need Oil Changes, But Checking These 3 Fluids Is A Must

Electric vehicles have pretty much taken the automotive world by storm, and it's no wonder why. They're quick, convenient, and offer up enough tech options to make driving entertaining for even staunch driving enthusiasts. Low maintenance requirements and relatively inexpensive maintenance are often cited as additional benefits — or even the main reason why you might want an EV — by proponents of electric vehicles.

Gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles are rather heavy when it comes to maintenance, with the oil changes being the most common service item, according to RepairSmith. If you're lucky, an internal-combustion engine will require engine oil, transmission oil, and brake oil. If your vehicle is of the off-road persuasion, you'll also need to be checking things like transfer case oil and differential fluid levels, albeit not quite as often.

While it's true that the maintenance requirements on an EV are minimal, EVs are not zero-maintenance, and it's important to know what exactly needs to be done and why so that you can make informed decisions.