Synthetic Blend Vs. Full Synthetic Oil: What's The Difference To Your Engine?

With so many available motor oil brands and several labels like "synthetic blend," "full synthetic," or "conventional," the process of choosing one for your car has now become somewhat tedious. It leaves you wondering if the fancy packaging and higher price really do anything special for your car's engine. Or is it just a clever marketing strategy to get you to spend more?

When it comes right down to it, the job of a motor oil is to lubricate your car's engine; keep it clean, cool, and efficient. It's one of the essential fluids your car needs. The type of oil you choose has a big role to play in how well your engine performs and generally how long it stays running smoothly.

So, the question is, what do terms like synthetic blend or full synthetic really mean? We'll explain the difference. That way, you'll know exactly what oil to reach for and why it's the best option for your car the next time you're standing in the aisle.