12 Discontinued Toyota Models That Deserve To Make A Comeback

If you include the Model AA, designed in 1935, Toyota has been around for 90 years. Move the goal posts a little bit to only include North American sales and Toyota has still been around nearly 70 years, having sold its first Toyopet Crown and Land Cruiser models in 1958. In that time, the brand has made some extremely successful vehicles. It's sold over 40 million Corollas worldwide since that car debuted in the late '60s, and that's just one nameplate. Over its nearly seven decades of automotive sales in the United States, however, Toyota has seen a lot of nameplates come and go. Several of its vehicles have risen to successful highs, then dropped to lows, and eventually been relegated to the history books.

What if we could bring them back? What if it were possible to snap our fingers and re-establish long-lost (or recently lost) nameplates with modern touches? Which ones would you bring back? While we don't quite have those magical powers ready at hand, it's certainly possible to tap into imagination and tell you which ones we'd resurrect — and why. And the best thing about this hypothetical world is that we can fill it with unrealistic and whimsical options with no regard to necessary financial success of real-world vehicles. Nor do we need to actually engineer the vehicles in question. As is the case with the most entertaining imaginary exercises, realistic sensibilities are included, but not required.