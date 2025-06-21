Why Was The Toyota Stout Discontinued & Which Pickup Truck Replaced It?

Toyota currently trails the major brands like Ford, Chevrolet, RAM and GMC in the competitive American pickup segment, but the Japanese automaker still remains a popular player regardless. Its mid-size Tacoma truck, according to Statista, ranked among the top five in 2024, with over 192,000 units sold. Toyota's current exploits with pickups have a historical foundation that predates the Tacoma by decades, going back to the early models like the Stout.

The Stout was a Toyota light truck manufactured from 1954 through 2000. Initially dubbed the Toyopet RK, the RK moniker was changed to Stout in 1959, following a competition arranged by Toyota and employees from its sales channels.

In 1964, the Stout made landfall in North America, as Toyota's first standalone small pick-up truck. By then, its payload capacity had been upgraded from 2,500 lbs to 3,000 lbs. Unfortunately, the Stout's initial market performance was abysmal, with only 4 units sold in 1964. The situation improved in 1965, with over 900 units purchased. However, Toyota engineers quickly realized that significant changes had to be made to better meet the needs of the American mainstream truck market

The Toyota Stout was eventually put out of its misery in 1969 — a direct result of poor sales and market unsuitability. In its place, Toyota brought in the Hilux, which America then banned. The Hilux was a utilitarian light truck that quickly gained a reputation for being one of Toyota's most reliable trucks. In 1974, the Toyota Hilux was named pickup truck of the year by Pickup, Van & 4WD, a leading automobile publication at the time. It was the Hilux that eventually paved the way for Toyota's success in the light-truck market.