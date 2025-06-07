Is Toyota Planning Its Own Cheap Ford Maverick Rival?

Sometimes, there are automotive product ideas that you think would be no-brainers. Toyota doing a small, fuel-efficient, unibody pickup often seems like one of those. For a few years now, car buyers and Toyota dealers themselves have been wondering when and if the company was going to release a smaller, more affordable pickup truck to slot into its lineup below the Tundra and Tacoma.

To see how this could work, look no further than the Ford Maverick, which has helped create up a whole new market of pickup buyers in America, catering to buyers who want the utility of a small truck but not higher costs, larger size and worse fuel economy of a body-on-frame truck.

With its car-based, unibody platform and available hybrid power, the Ford Maverick one of the brand's most popular trucks, and that's leading many to think it's simply a matter of time before Toyota jumps into the game. Though there's been no official announcement or confirmation of such a vehicle, a recent statement from a Toyota executive has sent the rumor mill into a frenzy over the possibility of Toyota bringing its own Maverick competitor to market.

