Forgotten Gems: 5 Underappreciated Chrysler Cars From The '80s

Chrysler might not have been around for quite so long as some of the other American automotive giants like Cadillac, Dodge, or Ford. However, 2025 marked a major milestone for the car manufacturer: 100 years in operation. Throughout that tumultuous century, there have been some seriously exciting and interesting vehicles to leave the Chrysler factory, such as the jet engine-equipped Chrysler Turbine car from the 1960s or, much more recently, the HEMI-powered Chrysler 300C.

However, there are of course a number of Chrysler models that time seems to have all but forgotten. This doesn't mean they are any less worthy of remembering, though. To that end, we've decided to wind the clock back and remember five here. We will visit each in some detail before establishing why they might have been left in the history books while other models stick around in our minds a little longer.

With a history that spans 100 years, we've decided to whittle down our selection to Chrysler cars from the 1980s. These models tend to be overlooked due to the unfortunate state of American auto manufacturing of the time; performance was down due to power-strangling emissions devices, and the style of the time certainly wasn't so sweet as the chrome-clad models that came in the decades before. Plus, Japanese imports were all the rage at the time, pushing home-grown models a little deeper into the shadows.

Nevertheless, domestic brands like Chrysler deserve another shot at the spotlight. Often it's the forgotten classics that can be the most rewarding to own as the years march on by, as they transport us back to another time. The exclusivity they can provide just amplifies their appeal.