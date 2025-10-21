What Is A 2008 Chrysler 300C HEMI Worth Today, And How Much HP Does It Have?

The Chrysler 300C was Chrysler's flagship full-size sedan, launched in 2005. Upon its unveiling, it competed with cars like the Cadillac CTS, Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series, and more. It was especially loved for its retro-inspired looks, with chromed-out bits for extra bling and X-factor. Big grilles? The 300C did it before it was mainstream. In Breaking Bad, Walter White drove a 300C after becoming a drug kingpin; it was considered an awesome car.

The first generation 300C was offered with multiple engine options, with a couple of V6 units available in both gas and diesel (in Europe), but top-end models got HEMI V8s. The first-generation 300C was powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI that produced 340 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, and it was loved for its sound and effortless power delivery. Meanwhile, the sportier SRT-8 trim was equipped with a bigger 6.1-litre HEMI V8 producing 425 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

A brand new 300C in 2008 would have cost around $25,000 if you went for the base model, while the top-of-the-line 300C SRT-8 had a sticker price of $42,000. Thanks to depreciation, you can pick one up for around $9,400 with acceptable mileage, while a good condition model with the 5.7 HEMI and low mileage can range from $11,000 to $14,000. The SRT-8 models command a premium, with prices starting at $15,000 and going up to $35,000 depending on the condition.