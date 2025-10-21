What Is A 2008 Chrysler 300C HEMI Worth Today, And How Much HP Does It Have?
The Chrysler 300C was Chrysler's flagship full-size sedan, launched in 2005. Upon its unveiling, it competed with cars like the Cadillac CTS, Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series, and more. It was especially loved for its retro-inspired looks, with chromed-out bits for extra bling and X-factor. Big grilles? The 300C did it before it was mainstream. In Breaking Bad, Walter White drove a 300C after becoming a drug kingpin; it was considered an awesome car.
The first generation 300C was offered with multiple engine options, with a couple of V6 units available in both gas and diesel (in Europe), but top-end models got HEMI V8s. The first-generation 300C was powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI that produced 340 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, and it was loved for its sound and effortless power delivery. Meanwhile, the sportier SRT-8 trim was equipped with a bigger 6.1-litre HEMI V8 producing 425 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.
A brand new 300C in 2008 would have cost around $25,000 if you went for the base model, while the top-of-the-line 300C SRT-8 had a sticker price of $42,000. Thanks to depreciation, you can pick one up for around $9,400 with acceptable mileage, while a good condition model with the 5.7 HEMI and low mileage can range from $11,000 to $14,000. The SRT-8 models command a premium, with prices starting at $15,000 and going up to $35,000 depending on the condition.
What Made The Chrysler 300C Special?
At first, it quickly became the new cool kid on the block. It became a style icon thanks to its television appearances and cameos in hip-hop videos. Moreover, if you squint your eyes, you could mistake it for a Bentley or a Rolls-Royce from the same era, which is why people also referred to it as a poor man's Bentley. Based on Chrysler's LX platform, it shared its underpinnings with the Dodge Charger, Dodge Magnum, and Dodge Challenger. There was also a 300C Touring, essentially a station wagon, which looked even cooler, like it was directly out of the Hot Wheels hot rod collection.
The LX platform was interesting because it was loosely related to the W211 Mercedes E-Class. It also famously carried the W220 S-Class's excellent double-wishbone suspension, enhancing the 300C's road manners and dynamics. Moreover, while the E-Class was comparatively expensive, the 300C was meant for the masses, costing almost half as much.
Chrysler saw the 300C's success and updated the second generation in 2011 with an even more powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V8. The interior was also completely revamped, with real leather and premium materials all around, making it a complete luxury package. However, with SUV and crossover fever only growing by the 2010s, the sedan market was on life support. The old underpinnings meant it was struggling to keep up with modern cars' technology, safety, and features, which is one of the reasons why Chrysler decided to discontinue its flagship sedan in 2024.