5.7L VS 6.1L HEMI Engines: What's The Difference?

Following the demise of the 425-horsepower 426 HEMI V8 in 1971, Chrysler mothballed the hemispherical combustion chamber design and its awe-inspiring HEMI nameplate for over 30 years. While the second-generation 426 HEMI clearly earned its rank as a high-horsepower engine, the newer 5.7- and 6.1-liter third-gen HEMI V8s provide impressive horsepower ratings as well as improved fuel economy and reliability.

Third-generation HEMI engines have powered a lot of Chrysler vehicles since the 5.7-liter HEMI arrived on the scene in 2003 Ram trucks. While some years are better than others, the 5.7 HEMI is often regarded as the best HEMI ever put into a Ram truck.

Chrysler's Street and Racing Technology team developed the 6.1-liter HEMI for use in high-performance versions of Chrysler 300C, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Dodge Magnum, and Jeep Cherokee ranging from 2005 through 2010 for most models. The 6.1 HEMI powered models carrying the SRT8 badge were a force to be reckoned with, ranking as one of the most powerful engines ever put into a Dodge Challenger.