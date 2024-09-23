10 Discontinued Chrysler Models That Deserve A Second Chance

Chrysler is in a strange spot in the automotive market right now. After its long-running sedan, the 300, was discontinued for 2024, the brand only has the Pacifica minivan in its lineup. It remains popular with buyers, but isn't enough on its own to sustain the brand for the future. The CEO of Chrysler's parent company, Stellantis, recently threatened to shut down brands that weren't profitable enough, and so it seems the pressure is on for Chrysler to show it can survive outside of the niche minivan segment.

The brand's current plan is a radical one. It aims to make all of its vehicles electrified by the end of the decade, with its original idea being to cease production of combustion engines altogether. In the face of weaker EV demand, it appears to have switched course and looks set to offer a mix of hybrids and pure EVs, although bosses have to date refused to confirm any plans for its future lineup in detail.

Amongst all this change, one thing's for certain: the Chrysler lineup of the coming years will look radically different to anything that has previously been offered in the brand's dealerships. To keep some sense of continuity throughout this change, the brand could look to resurrect one or several of its historic nameplates. It has plenty of deserving candidates to choose from, including the below models from the brand's back catalog to explore how they might be resurrected in this new era of the brand.

