5 '80s Cars We Wish Would Make A Comeback

What comes to mind when someone describes a supercar, assuming money isn't a factor? It'll likely be something sleek, low-slung, mid-engined, and rear-wheel drive. It won't be practical, but it'd probably be an absolute riot to drive. Such a car exists today in the Chevrolet Corvette, except it costs almost $70,000 for the base model. Imagine if you could get something similar for the price of, say, a regular family sedan. Would it be quite as fast? Probably not. But it'd be mid-engined, fun to drive, and timelessly stylish. Enter the Pontiac Fiero.

There are a few things the Fiero is known for aside from being a less-powerful, heavier Toyota MR-2; for one, people seem to enjoy turning them into faux-exotics. But let's look at the facts here — you have a sporty, mid-engined car that's well within reach of the masses and has an aesthetic that arguably looks quite handsome even on today's roads. If one were to fit modern trimmings and powertrain options into such a vehicle, it'd effectively monopolize a niche that's been gone for decades — provided we take modern safety regulations out of the equation, at least.

What would such a car look like? A modern Fiero would retain the general shape and, crucially, the drivetrain layout. It'd be driver-focused, with a regular passenger car combustion engine and optional manual gearbox, and retail at around half the price of a modern Corvette. Basically, it'd be a mid-engined Toyota GT86, and that sounds like an incredible vehicle if you ask us. Just as long as it doesn't randomly catch on fire.